BIGGEST FISH CONTEST: Gavin Carrizales reels in 35.5-inch channel catfish

Weather Alert

CLOCKWISE CIRCULATION AROUND A STATIONARY HIGH PRESSURE SYSTEM OVER THE SOUTHWESTERN UNITED STATES WILL TRANSPORT SMOKE FROM CALIFORNIA AND COLORADO WILDFIRES INTO MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. SURFACE VISIBILITIES MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE MILES AT TIMES OVER SOUTHEAST WYOMING. PERSONS WITH RESPIRATORY AILMENTS SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED EXPOSURE TO THE SMOKE AND POOR AIR QUALITY.