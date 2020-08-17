BIGGEST FISH CONTEST: Lizbeth Galindo reels in 26-inch channel catfish

This week’s Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Catch of the Week features Lizbeth Galindo, of Minatare. Galindo caught this 26-inch inch channel catfish at Lake Minatare.
The top three longest fish at the end of the contest will be eligible for prizes from Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops. Fish are based on length. Catch-and-release is encouraged.
The Star-Herald welcomes submissions of fish caught from the Panhandle or eastern Wyoming (North Platte River system), as well as Lake McConaughy, between May 25 and Sept. 7, 2020.
Entries must include a clear photo of the fish and the angler who caught it, information about the place it was caught, its length in inches, weight and the name and phone number of a witness to confirm the length of the fish and the day it was caught. Nebraska Master Angler applications also are acceptable. Entries must be submitted at starherald.com/biggestfishcontest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.