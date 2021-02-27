Blair continues improbable postseason run with win over Alliance in B-1 final

Two more Clarke free throws got Alliance to within 47-41. The Bulldogs couldn’t complete the comeback, though.

Tupa was 2-for-2 from the charity stripe with 20.2 seconds to go, and Czapla nailed two more with 8.7 seconds to play to close ot the 51.43 win.

Alliance coach Michael Baker said Blair executed down the stretch to earn the win.

“We have to give credit to Blair. They came in here and played on both ends of the court,” he said. “Even though we were ahead 11 to 1, we could have been ahead a lot more than that, then the game may have been a little different”

Baker said Blair did an excellent job capitalizing on his team’s miscues.

“We turned the ball over too much, and they took advantage of it,” he said. “The key was the second half. They made a couple threes right off the bat, which they hadn’t done all game. Then, we’re in a hole, and we just were out of sorts. We couldn’t get in a rhythm, and a lot of that goes to their size and quickness.”

Once his team found itself in a hole, Baker said it was hard to get back into the game.