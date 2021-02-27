Blair continues improbable postseason run with win over Alliance in B-1 final

ALLIANCE — The No. 16-seeded Blair boys capped its Cinderella post-season run with a 51-43 win over No. 1-seeded Alliance on Saturday.
The Bulldogs went into halftime with a slim 22-19 lead over the Bears.
It was the third quarter that proved to be the difference-maker in the game for Blair. The Bears outscored the Bulldogs 15-2 as they turned a three-point halftime deficit into a 34-24 lead.
Blair scored 15 straight points to open the second half while allowing Alliance just one bucket. Crayton Cyza hit a basket with 37 seconds left in the third for the Bulldogs lone score in the third.
Blair’s Jacob Czapla hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth to put the Bears up 37-26.
Alliance, though, came out fighting in the fourth. Bulldog senior Caeson Clarke buried a trey with 4:39 left to play to cut the lead to 40-31.
Alliance tried to make a furious dash to the finish with Cyza nailing two free throws with 2:02 to play to cut the lead to seven at 44-37.
Blair’s Kip Tupa connected on both free throw attempts with 1:03 to play to increase the lead back to nine.
Clarke was sent to the charity stripe on a 3-point attempt with 55.1 to go. After missing the first shot, Clarke buried the next two to again bring the Bulldogs with seven at 46-39.
Two more Clarke free throws got Alliance to within 47-41. The Bulldogs couldn’t complete the comeback, though.
Tupa was 2-for-2 from the charity stripe with 20.2 seconds to go, and Czapla nailed two more with 8.7 seconds to play to close ot the 51.43 win.
Alliance coach Michael Baker said Blair executed down the stretch to earn the win.
“We have to give credit to Blair. They came in here and played on both ends of the court,” he said. “Even though we were ahead 11 to 1, we could have been ahead a lot more than that, then the game may have been a little different”
Baker said Blair did an excellent job capitalizing on his team’s miscues.
“We turned the ball over too much, and they took advantage of it,” he said. “The key was the second half. They made a couple threes right off the bat, which they hadn’t done all game. Then, we’re in a hole, and we just were out of sorts. We couldn’t get in a rhythm, and a lot of that goes to their size and quickness.”
Once his team found itself in a hole, Baker said it was hard to get back into the game.
“Almost any game, those first two minutes of the third quarter are huge,” he said. “If we score and stop them, then we’re in control of the game. But, they scored the first three trips down the court. Then, we had to get out of our regular defense and start trapping and gambling. That opened up more opportunities for them.”
Baker said his team has no reason to hang its head after the loss.
“Today, it really hurts,” he said. “The kids are going to be stinging in for a while, but we were Western Conference Tournament champions, we were regular season champions and we won the sub-district.”
The loss ends the season for Alliance. Blair will continue its Cinderella post-season run in the state tournament. The Bears hadn’t won since Jan. 15 heading into their sub-district tournament. After losing their finals six regular season games, Blair won four games in eight days during their improbable post-season run to the state tournament.