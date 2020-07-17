The Blue girls put three players into double figures behind a 10-point performance from Panhandle Prep MVP Harley Hiltibrand of Ogallala in rolling to the 60-51 win over the Red.
The Blue girls led for much of the contest, running out to a 7-3 lead before the Red came back to hold an 8-7 lead behind a 3-pointer by Minatare’s Juana Perez. The Blue came back to grab an 11-8 lead before Scottsbluff’s Yara Garcia scored three points to knot things at 11 after one quarter.
The second quarter was back and forth with the Red holding a 18-18 lead. That was when the Blue went on a 10-0 run behind the play of Pine Bluff’s Maddie Fornstrom, who scored seven points to put the Blue up 28-19. The Blue led at halftime 35-27.
The third quarter was low scoring as the Blue team outscored the Red 11-8 to hold a 46-35 lead after three periods.
The Red started the fourth with six straight points to trail 41-46, but the Blue came back with back-to-back buckets by Fornstrom to go back up 50-41. The Red never could get closer than six points the rest of the way.
Fornstrom led the Blue in scoring with 11 points while Hiltibrand and Kaylee Wach of Ogallala each had 10 points.
The Red was led by Western Nebraska Community College recruit Yara Garcia with 12 points. Ogallala’s Jaedy Commins scored 10 points while Torrington’s Dani Mastererson had nine points.
Ogallala’s Kaylee Wach won the girl’s 3-point contest while Fromstrom was presented a scholarship check.
Blue 11 24 11 14 – 60
Red 11 13 8 16 – 51
BLUE
Danielle Brow (Wheatland) 4, Maddie Fornstrom (Pine Bluffs) 11, Jenna Greenwood (Kimball) 0, Shandie Hess (Morrill) 0, Harley Hiltibrand (Ogallala) 10, Sophie Howard (Pine Bluffs) 7, Dylan Sweeter (Pine Bluffs) 4, Kaylee Wach (Ogallala) 10, Jessica Whitebear (Bayard) 4, Carli Wurdeman (Kimball) 9.
RED
Makenzy Chancellor (Hemingford) 0, Jaedy Commins (Ogallala) 10, Yara Garcia (Scottsbluff) 12, Sierra Garrett (Gordon Rushville) 4, Madison Hamar (Chadron) 0, Samantha Hill (Torrington) 3, Dani Masterson (Torrington) 9, Suzanne Parker (Sioux County) 0, Juana Perez (Minatare) 10, Aubry Krentz (Scottsbluff) 3.
Blue boys top Red 113—105
The Blue boys received 21 points from Scottsbluff’s Jasiya DeOllos and 13 points from Panhandle Prep MVP Caeden Riley of Lingle-Ft. Laramie in rolling to the 113-105 win over the Blue boys.
The Blue team had six players in double figures on the night. Also hitting double digits for the winning team included Scottsbluff’s Sam Clarkson with 10 points, Sioux County’s Tristan Hunter with 12, Torrington’s Jackson Jones with 13, Ogallala’s Adam Kroeger with 12, and Riley and DeOllos.
The Red team also had plenty of scoring with five players in double figures. Ogallala’s Carter Brown, who will be playing at WNCC next year, poured in 36 points, including 30 points in the first half. Sidney’s Syklar Heineman finished with 12, Chadron’s Cooper Heusman with 16, Mitchell’s Keaton Reichert with 11, and Gering’s Bryce Sherrell with 10.
The Red led 17-16 in the first half only to watch the Blue go on a 10-0 run to lead 26-17 and then pushed the lead to 31-22. The Blue led 37-29 after the first quarter.
The Red came back and outscored the Blue 34-22 in the second quarter as they came back to grab a 58-53 lead on a 3-pointer and led 63-59 at halftime.
The third quarter belonged to the blue as they tied the game at 68 with eight minutes to play and then led 81-77 before leading 88-82 after three periods.
The fourth quarter was back and forth. The Red came back to lead 91-90 on a Heusman 3-pointer and led 98-95. The Red led 100 -99 on a Brown bucket. The Blue then went on a 13-0 run to lead 111-100 and cruised to the final margin.
Brown and DeOllos, who will be teammates at WNCC next year, combined for 57 points on the night on the two players new home couirt.
Alliance’s Joel Baker won the 3-point shooting contest while Chadron’s Heusman won the slam dunk contest.
Blue 37 22 29 25 – 113
Red 29 34 19 23 – 105
RED
Will Ackerman (Crawford) 3, Carter Brown (Ogallala) 36, Samuel Cajero (Kimball) 0, Kolton Ebbers (Gering) 2, Justus Golding (Pine Bluffs) 6, Beau Hanks (Kimball) 8, Syklar Heineman (Sidney) 12, Cooper Heusman (Chadron) 16, Keaton Reichert (Mitchell) 11, Michael Shain (Pine Bluffs) 0, Bryce Sherrell (Gering) 10, Wyatt Stauffre (Lusk) 1.
BLUE
Joel Baker (Alliance) 8, Trevor Berry 5, Sam Clarkson (Scottsbluff) 10, Jasiya DeOllos (Scottsbluff) 21, Tristan Hunter (Sioux County) 12, Jackson Jones (Torrington) 13, Kaden Kindred (Alliance) 7, Adam Kroeger (Ogallala) 12, Blake Lofink (Morrill) 0, Bradyn Palmer (Alliance) 8, Caeden Riley (LIngle—Ft. Laramie) 13, Tommy Watson (Sioux County) 4.
