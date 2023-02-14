“I’m a coach’s son and I’ve played my whole life,” Bollish told the Star-Herald after he was named the Bearcats coach. “I had a short stint at walking on up here with the Cougars before I ended up blowing out my knee. I’m a deep lover of the game. It consumes my winters and summers. It’s a passion of mine.”

Scottsbluff made the state tournament in both 2020 and '21 and fell in the second-round in both trips.

The Bearcats are 103-72 overall under Bollish, which includes 76 wins over the past four years.

Scottsbluff came into this week having won 13 of their past 14 games.