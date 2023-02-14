Dave Bollish has stepped down as the Scottsbluff High School girls basketball coach a week before the Bearcats are set to begin the postseason.
Mike Burda, who was an assistant under Bollish, has been named the interim coach, according to a media release from school athletic director David Hoxworth. The release provided no additional information on Bollish, outside that the move was "effective immediately."
The Bearcats (18-5) are ranked seventh in Class B in this week's Omaha World-Herald state basketball poll, and the subdistrict seedings for the class are expected to be released on Friday.
The Class B playoffs are scheduled to begin on Monday.
Bollish, who is a social studies teacher in the Scottsbluff school district, was hired as the Bearcats coach in May 2016 as Rachel Larson stepped down from the position. Bollish served three years as Larson's assistant and also was the school's junior varsity girls coach.
Bollish is a Gunnison, Colorado, native and was a walk-on with the Western Nebraska Community College men's basketball team. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney and coached at both Elm Creek and St. Paul before he moved to Scottsbluff in 2013.
“I’m a coach’s son and I’ve played my whole life,” Bollish told the Star-Herald after he was named the Bearcats coach. “I had a short stint at walking on up here with the Cougars before I ended up blowing out my knee. I’m a deep lover of the game. It consumes my winters and summers. It’s a passion of mine.”
Scottsbluff made the state tournament in both 2020 and '21 and fell in the second-round in both trips.
The Bearcats are 103-72 overall under Bollish, which includes 76 wins over the past four years.
Scottsbluff came into this week having won 13 of their past 14 games.