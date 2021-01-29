Brehmer’s late bucket gives Gordon-Rushville win over Mitchell

MITCHELL — The Mitchell girl’s basketball team lead for almost 46 minutes of their contest with Gordon-Rushville Friday night.
But it was the Gordon-Rushville girls that outscored Mitchell 15-2 in the fourth quarter including the game-winning bucket by senior Jayla Brehmer to give the Mustangs the 42-41 win.
Gordon-Rushville coach Randy Hurlburt said his team played well in the fourth quarter to get the win.
“The fourth quarter was huge. The girls played hard that last quarter,” Hurlburt said.
The fourth quarter was definitely the difference in the game as the Mustangs took their first lead of the game with two minutes to play on a bucket by Brehmer to cap off a 13-0 run to lead the Tigers 40-39.
Before the fourth, Mitchell was dedicating the game, holding a 39-27 lead after three periods. Hurlburt said the difference in the way his team played in the last quarter compared to the first three was turnovers.
“Fewer turnovers,” he said. “We finally took care of the ball and kind of run our offense. We got some good looks and that was the big difference. It worked for them. They played good defense.”
Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said his team played well for 3 ½ quarters. It was that parts of the fourth quarter that gave the Tigers fits.
“We played well 3 ½ quarters. That last four minutes we had too many turnovers,” Harvey said. “We have to take better care of the ball. That is the biggest thing. We warned the girls that the other team is coming after you because they were down. We had to take care of the ball and be strong with it. Just too many silly turnovers giving them chances to get back into the game.”
While Gordon-Rushville played a strong fourth quarter, Harvey said he was proud of his team’s play in the opening three quarters.
“I was really proud of the 3 ½ quarters they played,” he said. “Our defense was phenomenal. We got a lot of steals out of our 1-3-1 defense in the first half. We have to be ready to finish games and take that pressure and be able to handle it.”
Mitchell opened the game on an 8-0 run that included back-to-back buckets by Avery Hobbs. The Tigers defense also held Gordon-Rushville scoreless in the first until they hit a bucket with 2:15 to play. Mitchell led 16-8 after one.
Mitchell went up 18-8 to start the second on a bucket by Marjie Schmitt. Gordon-Rushville heated up with five straight points to cut the deficit to 18-13. Mitchell went back up by 10 at 28-18 on two free throws by Jayden Kanno before Brehmer and McKinley Grover each scored a bucket to get closer at halftime with Mitchell leading 28-22.
Mitchell’s Caani Banks got the Tigers rolling in the third with seven straight points, including an old-fashioned 3-point play and a 35-27 lead. Mitchell outscored Gordon-Rushville 11-5 in the third period as they led 39-27.
The fourth-quarter was a switch in momentum as the Mustangs cut the deficit to six points on two free throws by Reaghan Shultz with 3:27 to play. The Mustangs kept playing intense defense as Brehmer made an old-fashioned 3-point play with 2:26 to play to slice Mitchell’s lead to one, 39-38. Twenty-six seconds later, Brehmer got a bucket to give the Mustangs the lead at 40-39.
Mitchell retook the lead with 1:24 to play as Banks canned both charity tosses for a 41-40 lead. Both defenses played tough after that. Gordon-Rushville got a turnover with 13.9 seconds to play. Then, with seven seconds, Brehmer hit a bucket from the paint. Mitchell called two timeouts to set up a play and Kanno’s 3-pointer at the buzzer wouldn’t fall as the Mustangs escaped with the win.
Brehmer led the Mustangs with 20 points followed by Kee Lovell and Haley Johnson with six points each.
Banks led the Tigers with 12 points followed by Schmitt getting nine and Avery Hobbs tallying eight.
Both teams will be off until the Western Trails Conference tournament next week. Mitchell will host Bayard while Gordon-Rushville will host Hemingford. The winners advance to the semifinals and finals at Western Nebraska Community College.