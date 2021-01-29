Brehmer’s late bucket gives Gordon-Rushville win over Mitchell

“We played well 3 ½ quarters. That last four minutes we had too many turnovers,” Harvey said. “We have to take better care of the ball. That is the biggest thing. We warned the girls that the other team is coming after you because they were down. We had to take care of the ball and be strong with it. Just too many silly turnovers giving them chances to get back into the game.”

While Gordon-Rushville played a strong fourth quarter, Harvey said he was proud of his team’s play in the opening three quarters.

“I was really proud of the 3 ½ quarters they played,” he said. “Our defense was phenomenal. We got a lot of steals out of our 1-3-1 defense in the first half. We have to be ready to finish games and take that pressure and be able to handle it.”

Mitchell opened the game on an 8-0 run that included back-to-back buckets by Avery Hobbs. The Tigers defense also held Gordon-Rushville scoreless in the first until they hit a bucket with 2:15 to play. Mitchell led 16-8 after one.