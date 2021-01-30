Bridgeport boys, girls run past Bayard

BRIDGEPORT — The most recent edition of the Morrill County rivalry between the Bridgeport and Bayard basketball teams proved to be a one-sided affair on Saturday afternoon at Bridgeport High School.
Both Bridgeport squads took control early en route to posting dominating wins over the Tigers, who were on the final leg of a three games in three nights stretch.
Luis Garza ignited for 29 points as the Bulldog boys secured a 65-27 victory. Bridgeport, which improved to 15-2 on the season with the win, held Bayard scoreless in the second quarter in building a 32-11 cushion at halftime.
Garza, a senior, scored the first eight points of the game for the Bulldogs. His dunk midway through the opening quarter set the tone.
After Bayard pulled into a 9-9 tie, Bridgeport responded with a 23-2 run that continued through the remainder of the first half.
The Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second half. Mason Nichols knocked down his second 3-pointer of the game to cap a 16-2 spurt that ballooned Bridgeport’s advantage over the 30-point mark after three quarters of play.
“We’ve been off for a while after SPVA, so as the game wore on we found our footing defensively and that was big for our offense,” first-year Bridgeport head boys coach Sean Sterkel said. “The better we defend, the more we can get out and run and exploit some mismatches in the full court.”
Sterkel, a 2005 Bridgeport graduate, returned home to lead the Bulldogs after spending the last four seasons as a head coach in Ainsworth.
Garza was the lone Bulldog to reach double figures in scoring. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and also did a nice job of making the extra pass to get his teammates involved.
“He’s a talented player. He can score at multiple levels,” Sterkel said of Garza. “He and Brady Newkirk have done a great job inside playing off of each other. Our guards continue to push the basketball to control tempo.”
Trevor Reish led Bayard offensively with six points. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
The victory for the Bridgeport boys was their 29th in a row against the Tigers in the series over the course of the past 10 years.
In the girls’ game on Saturday, Bridgeport extended its winning streak to eight straight with a 77-38 decision.
The Bulldogs never trailed after putting up 50 points on the scoreboard in the opening half.
A lethal inside-outside threat sparked Bridgeport’s offense. Sophomore post Ruthie Loomis-Goltl scored 15 points in the paint in the first half, while sharpshooters Sydney Nein and Brooklyn Mohrman both sank multiple treys from long range to power Bridgeport’s early charge.
The Bulldogs increased their lead to 63-32 after three quarters of play before enacting the running clock when their advantage hit the 40-point mark.
“The girls came out and took care of their business,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said. “You always want to focus on improvements, but you can never be disappointed when you put 77 points on the board.”
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led all scorers in the contest with 21 points. She also finished with a double-double as she pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.
Two other Bulldogs scored in double figures. Mohrman finished with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Freshman Olivia Loomis-Goltl added 14 points and had nine boards. Nein canned three treys to finish with nine points.
Bayard senior standout Grace Burry scored a team-high 14 points for the Tigers. She also grabbed 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Freshman Joslyn Hopkins had eight points and six rebounds in the game for the Tigers.
The Bridgeport girls, who improved to 16-3 with the victory, will take aim at another conference tournament championship next week. After winning the South Platte Valley Association Tournament for the first time a week ago, the Bulldogs will be the top seed for the Western Trails Conference Tournament. That tournament will get underway on Thursday.
“We’re focused on playing the best we can in every single game,” Kuhlen said. “The results will take care of themselves if we play the style of basketball that we need to play.”
The Bridgeport boys will also be the top seed in next week’s WTC Tournament.
Boys Game
Bayard (10-8) 11 0 12 4 - 27
Bridgeport (15-2) 16 16 24 9 - 65
BAYARD
Trent Marquez 1, Jack Kildow 3, Trystan Muhr 4, Damon Avilez 2, Quintin Hassel 2, Trevor Reish 6, Warlance Eagle Hawk 2.
BRIDGEPORT
Braxten Swires 5, Braeden Stull 2, AJ Kenner 5, Brady Newkirk 8, Jake Wallesen 5, Bayler Sterkel 5, Luis Garza 29, Mason Nichols 6.
Girls Game
Bayard (9-9) 14 8 10 6 - 38
Bridgeport (16-3) 26 24 13 14 - 77
BAYARD
Kierra Miller 2, Tayley Streeks 2, Tabbie Muhr 4, Dani Harter 2, Joslyn Hopkins 8, Grace Burry 14, Hallie Cochran 4.
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 14, Brooklyn Mohrman 18, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 2, Sydney Nein 9, Paige Schmunk 2, Macenzie Liakos 3, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 21, Ellie Cline 6.