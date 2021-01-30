Bridgeport boys, girls run past Bayard

BRIDGEPORT — The most recent edition of the Morrill County rivalry between the Bridgeport and Bayard basketball teams proved to be a one-sided affair on Saturday afternoon at Bridgeport High School.

Both Bridgeport squads took control early en route to posting dominating wins over the Tigers, who were on the final leg of a three games in three nights stretch.

Luis Garza ignited for 29 points as the Bulldog boys secured a 65-27 victory. Bridgeport, which improved to 15-2 on the season with the win, held Bayard scoreless in the second quarter in building a 32-11 cushion at halftime.

Garza, a senior, scored the first eight points of the game for the Bulldogs. His dunk midway through the opening quarter set the tone.

After Bayard pulled into a 9-9 tie, Bridgeport responded with a 23-2 run that continued through the remainder of the first half.

The Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second half. Mason Nichols knocked down his second 3-pointer of the game to cap a 16-2 spurt that ballooned Bridgeport’s advantage over the 30-point mark after three quarters of play.