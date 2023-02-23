DALTON — For the sixth straight year, the Bridgeport boys basketball team has captured a subdistrict championship.

The latest took some extra effort, however, as the Bulldogs knocked off top-seeded Leyton 67-62 in overtime of the D1-12 final on Thursday night.

The second-seeded Bulldogs (16-9) outscored the Warriors 12-7 in the extra session to move one win away from a trip to the state tournament for the second time in three years.

“Our kids just kept fighting for each other,” Bridgeport coach Sean Sterkel said. “That was fun for them to know that they have that in them to keep fighting.”

Pairings for the district finals will be released late Friday night or Saturday morning. The games will be played on Monday.

Leyton took a 40-36 lead into a frantic fourth quarter of play. The teams combined for three ties and five lead changes in the final eight minutes of regulation.

Dillon Juelfs gave the Warriors a 52-49 advantage late in the quarter, but Bridgeport managed to pull into a 53-52 lead with a minute to play when freshman Nik Weibert recorded a steal and converted a breakaway layup.

Leyton answered with a three-point play from Juelfs with 38 seconds remaining before another Bridgeport freshman Gage Nein sank a pair of free throws to make it 55-55 with under 30 seconds left.

Leyton moved the ball around with the final possession, but could only muster a long 3-point attempt that was off the mark as time expired.

Cort Rummel gave Leyton a 57-55 lead on the opening possession of overtime, but Bridgeport answered right back when Kolby Lussetto drained a 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs in front by one.

Following a missed free throw by the Warriors, Lussetto swished another 3-pointer to give Bridgeport a 61-57 lead with three minutes to go.

After Justin Ernest brought Leyton within two, Lussetto again proved clutch for the Bulldogs as the junior hit his third straight bucket to push Bridgeport’s advantage back up to four.

The Warriors would get no closer the rest of the way as Bridgeport converted four free throws in the final stages to cement the victory.

“There were a lot of momentum swings and back and forth in the second half,” Sterkel said. “I’m just happy for the guys in our locker room. They played hard for one another and that’s what sports is all about.”

Lussetto led all scorers in the contest with 28 points. He finished with six 3-pointers. Two other Bulldogs joined him in the double-figure scoring column as senior Kason Loomis finished with 16 points and Nein added 11.

Four Warriors scored in double figures led by Ernest with 17 points. Juelfs followed with 16, Jonathan Kruse had 11, and Rummel finished with 10.

Despite the loss, which dropped the Warriors to 21-3, Leyton could be in line for a wildcard entry into a district final when all of the other sub-districts are completed.

Other than a brief time early in the first quarter, Bridgeport led for the entire first half. The Bulldogs held a 14-10 advantage after one period and held a 27-23 lead at halftime.

Leyton used an 8-0 run in the third quarter to eventually take a four-point lead at the end of the frame.

Bridgeport (67):

Kolby Lussetto 28, Kason Loomis 16, Bohdi Dohse 5, Gage Nein 11, Nik Weibert 7.

Leyton (62):

Dillon Juelfs 16, Cort Rummel 10, Jakob Kruse 8, Jonathan Kruse 11, Justin Ernest 17.