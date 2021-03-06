Bridgeport boys ready for first-round state matchup

The Bridgeport boys will be going up against a well-seasoned team when they face Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast (BRLD) in the first round of the NSAA Class C2 State Basketball Championships on Wednesday.
“They’re back to back state champions,” Bridgeport head coach Sean Sterkel said. “They have a couple of kids on the team that are seniors now that have won over 100 games.”
Besides that, Sterkel said the Bulldogs matchup well with BRLD.
“They have a really good point guard in Lucas Vogt. They have a (6-foot-5) kid inside that plays inside and out in Dylan Beutler, and they have a transfer in Toriano Bohannon, a 6 foot kid who can put it down and really shoot it from the outside. There other three are just basketball players that are really good basketball players,” he said.
Sterkel, though, said his team is just as loaded with talent.
“I think Luis Garza, 6-4, matches Beutler. I think Jake Wallesen, Braxten Swires and Braeden Stull can all match up with Vogt, you got to make sure (Vogt) plays in front of a crowd,” he said. “We can match (Bohannon) with the likes of Brady Newkirk or Bayler Sterkel. I think we’re at an advantage as far as depth. As far as an experienced state tournament, (BRLD) is at an advantage there. But our kids are eager to win a state title.”
Sterkel said BRLD has lost some key players from their last two title teams, but a big key to those wins was Vogt.
“They still have the orchestrator, if you will, in Lucas, who can do some things in transition and just get guys open shots. So we’ll be conscious of where he’s at and we’ll be ready to close out on those other guys who you know he may be trying to make plays for,” he said.
Sterkel said he feels good about his team’s chances.
“They only had about 30 possessions where they went to a 1-2-1 defense. You know, they may they may try some pressure defense that’s full court man. Lucas Vogt is unbelievable on-ball defender. After that, I really like our guys. It doesn’t matter one through nine who we put in there, we trust then to make those plays offensively, defensively and execute the game plan. I absolutely think there’s going to be some mismatches that we can exploit on our side,” he said.
Corraling Vogt will be one of keys to the Bulldogs picking up the win, Sterkel said.
“Anytime you prep for a team you know what are their strengths, what are their weaknesses and how can we try to limit some of their strengths. Maybe expose a few of their weaknesses. For us, it’s taking Lucas away and we have a couple of different things that we’ll do defensively in the full court and the half court to make sure that he has to earn all of his catches. The key for (us against Beutler) is making sure that he doesn’t touch the paint. At the end of the day it’s about getting a stop. We have to be really good about getting defensive rebounds. That’ll lead to some nice opportunities for us,” Sterkel said.
The Bulldogs tough schedule has prepared them for the state tournament, Sterkel said.
“We’ve played games with Mitchell where we’ve had to try to take Austin Thyne away. You got (Francisco) Barrios who is really good when he’s on the ball. You have to make sure that he has to play in front of a crowd. ... I think our kids are locked in for the challenge I think they’re excited for it. I think our coaches have done a tremendous job get these kids ready for this,” he said.
Sterkel said there are three keys to his team picking up a win.
“One, making sure that Lucas Vogt plays in front of a crowd. Two, defensive rebounds. Three, just dictate our pace, like we want to play at our pace, we want to play fast. We want to play pressure and to be able to do those things our kids have to be locked in from the get go. If they’re not locked in, we’re going to have to adjust and now we’re adjusting to their pace where they want to slow it down. They want to control the tempo and make sure that Lucas gets shots that he needs to get so I think our kids do that will be in a good spot you know offensively it always is triggered through our defensive rotation, or defensive intensity. If we can take care of Lucas, and make sure he plays in front of a crowd, we can rebound the basketball and then we can push pace, I really like our chances against BRLD,” he said.