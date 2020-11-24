 Skip to main content
Bridgeport coach Jeremy Reimers named winner of C-2 Berens Coaching Award
Bridgeport head coach Jeremy Reimers (far left) watches his team play during a game earlier this season. Reimers was awarded the C-2 Berens Coaching Award by Huskerland Preps.

 SARAH STRAWN/Bridgeport News-Blade

In what could only be described as a trying season, the Bridgeport football team racked up a 7-2 record helping head coach Jeremy Reimers earn Huskerland Preps’ C-2 Berens Coaching Award.

Reimers said the award is more about the people who are around him.

“It is a great honor and privilege to receive this award. I am extremely grateful for this recognition. This award wouldn’t have happened if I didn’t first have a great wife who has been so supportive, a coaching staff that is truly focused on the athletes success first and just great coach-able players,” he said.

The season saw plenty of highs with the Bulldogs having won five games holding its opponents scoreless. The Bulldogs’ only loss in the regular season was to North Platte St. Pats on Sept. 25.

The morning after that loss, tragedy struck the team. Josh Warren, a senior on the team, was killed in a two-vehicle collision. The Bulldogs, though, persevered through the grief to win the rest of its regular season games.

The Bulldogs advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Bridgeport played host in the first round of the playoffs to Hartington Cedar Catholic, falling 21-0 to end its season.

Through the highs and lows, Reimers said the award means a lot to him.

“This season was very special in so many ways, with all of the difficult lows this was a very nice bright spot to end it,” Reimers said.

Reimers said the team’s success will spill over to future teams.

“This year’s success will have lasting effects,” he said. “This senior class is my first class I have been with the whole way through from freshman year to seniors, and their buy-in to the standards and goals of the program is what will last.”

Reimers said his seniors really stepped up and showed the underclassmen what it takes to be successful.

“They have shown and led what it takes to be successful, and have passed that on down to the underclassmen. The biggest change has been the success in the weightroom, which is where success in any sport starts and stops,” he said.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

