Bridgeport coach Jeremy Reimers named winner of C-2 Berens Coaching award

In what could only be described as a trying season, the Bridgeport football team racked up a 7-2 record helping head coach Jeremy Reimers earn Huskerland Preps’ C-2 Berens Coaching Award.

Reimers said the award is more about the people who are around him.

“It is a great honor and privilege to receive this award. I am extremely grateful for this recognition. This award wouldn’t have happened if I didn’t first have a great wife who has been so supportive, a coaching staff that is truly focused on the athletes success first and just great coach-able players,” he said.

The season saw plenty of highs with the Bulldogs having won five games holding its opponents scoreless. The Bulldogs’ only loss in the regular season was to North Platte St. Pats on Sept. 25.

The morning after that loss, tragedy struck the team. Josh Warren, a senior on the team, was killed in a two-vehicle collision. The Bulldogs, though, persevered through the grief to win the rest of its regular season games.

The Bulldogs advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Bridgeport played host in the first round of the playoffs to Hartington Cedar Catholic, falling 21-0 to end its season.