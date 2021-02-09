Bridgeport girls, boys sweep Mustangs to keep streaking

BRIDGEPORT — Fresh off claiming the championships of the Western Trails Conference Tournament on Saturday, the Bridgeport High School girls and boys basketball teams continued their winning ways as the Bulldogs registered a sweep of Gordon-Rushville on Tuesday evening in Bridgeport.
Both squads overcame a gritty effort by the underdog Mustangs to extend their combined winning streak to 16 in a row.
The Bridgeport girls, who have won 11 straight, flexed their muscles in the second half to pull away for a 75-44 victory. Four different players scored in double figures for the 19-3 Bulldogs.
“It wasn’t our best night, but we found a way to put some points on the board,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said. “We had a lot of people in double figures and we had balanced scoring. We had some players step up and hit a lot of 3s when they were trying to take away the inside game.”
One of those players was Sydney Nein. The scrappy senior buried four triples in the second quarter to help Bridgeport overcome an early hole. She went on to finish with 15 points.
Another sharpshooter who found her range was sophomore Mackenzie Liakos. She also knocked down four 3-pointers to finish with 17 points.
After Ellie Cline gave Bridgeport a 34-24 lead at halftime, the Bulldogs’ advantage never dropped out of double figures the rest of the way.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl, who battled foul trouble throughout, hit back-to-back shots to extend Bridgeport’s lead to 49-31 late in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs tacked on to their advantage in the final eight minutes as Ruthie Loomis-Goltl found plenty of space down low to net 10 points of her own in the stanza. She finished the contest with a game-high 20 points.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl was the other Bulldog to score in double digits as she had 12.
The game marked the second straight meeting between the Bulldogs and Mustangs in the span of just a few days. Bridgeport beat Gordon-Rushville in the title game of the WTC tournament on Saturday and then the schools decided to move up their regular-season matchup from Friday to Tuesday because of the poor weather forecast.
“It was a unique situation for us because we didn’t have a practice in between WTC and tonight,” Kuhlen said. “It was a situation where they went into the week not expecting to play on Tuesday night and then all of a sudden they’re playing without a practice on Monday. It was just different. No matter who we would have played it would have been a little bit strange.”
Jayla Brehmer paced Gordon-Rushville offensively in the game with 17 points.
In the boys’ contest, Bridgeport used a big second half to post a 64-56 win over the Mustangs. Gordon-Rushville led 25-24 at intermission before Bridgeport outscored the Mustangs 24-13 in the third quarter to go in front for good.
The Bulldogs’ advantage grew to as many as 13 after back-to-back 3-pointers from Bayler Sterkel and Luis Garza. Garza, who led all scorers with 22 points, accounted for 20 of those in the second half.
“We challenged them in the locker room at the half to play with more energy. That was the most important thing,” Bridgeport head coach Sean Sterkel said. “Luis was part of that group that gave us good energy. I’m proud of them as a team for finding a way to get it done.”
Two other Bulldogs joined Garza in the double-figure scoring column. Jake Wallesen finished with 13 points and Brady Newkirk followed with 12.
Carter Anderson and Charles Hollow Horn paced the Mustangs offensively with 14 points each. Jace Nelson finished with 12.
Girls
Gordon-Rushville (15-8) 16 8 9 11 - 44
Bridgeport (19-3) 15 19 15 26 - 75
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Haley Johnson 4, Reaghan Shultz 7, AJae McKimmey 4, Jayla Brehmer 17, McKinley Grover 5, Kee Lovell 5, Bree Lovell 2.
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 12, Brooklyn Mohrman 3, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 2, Sydney Nein 15, Mackenzie Liakos 17, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 20, Ellie Cline 4, Lindsie Leithead 2.
Boys
Gordon-Rushville (13-9) 14 11 13 18 - 56
Bridgeport (18-2) 14 10 24 16 - 64
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Ellis Livingston 5, Logan Slama 3, Carter Anderson 14, Keenan Schwarting 2, P.J. Lynch 6, Jace Nelson 12, Charles Hollow Horn 14.
BRIDGEPORT
Braxten Swires 3, Cole Faessler 3, Braeden Stull 6, Brady Newkirk 12, Jake Wallesen 13, Bayler Sterkel 3, Luis Garza 22, Evan Hill 2.