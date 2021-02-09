Bridgeport girls, boys sweep Mustangs to keep streaking

Olivia Loomis-Goltl, who battled foul trouble throughout, hit back-to-back shots to extend Bridgeport’s lead to 49-31 late in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs tacked on to their advantage in the final eight minutes as Ruthie Loomis-Goltl found plenty of space down low to net 10 points of her own in the stanza. She finished the contest with a game-high 20 points.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl was the other Bulldog to score in double digits as she had 12.

The game marked the second straight meeting between the Bulldogs and Mustangs in the span of just a few days. Bridgeport beat Gordon-Rushville in the title game of the WTC tournament on Saturday and then the schools decided to move up their regular-season matchup from Friday to Tuesday because of the poor weather forecast.

“It was a unique situation for us because we didn’t have a practice in between WTC and tonight,” Kuhlen said. “It was a situation where they went into the week not expecting to play on Tuesday night and then all of a sudden they’re playing without a practice on Monday. It was just different. No matter who we would have played it would have been a little bit strange.”

Jayla Brehmer paced Gordon-Rushville offensively in the game with 17 points.