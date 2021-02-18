Bridgeport girls claim C2-12 title with win over Gordon-Rushville

BRIDGEPORT - For the second straight year, the Bridgeport High School girls basketball team is on the doorstep of reaching the state tournament after the Bulldogs downed Gordon-Rushville 74-56 in the championship game of the Class C-2, Sub-district 12 Tournament on Thursday night in Bridgeport.
Bridgeport advances back to the district final round, which will be played a week from Friday at a neutral site.
The Bulldogs and Mustangs were matching up for the third time in just a 12-day span. While the final outcome indicated it was another walk in the park for Bridgeport, it proved far from that as Gordon-Rushville gave the Bulldogs its best shot.
With the contest on the verge of a runaway after Olivia Loomis-Goltl gave Bridgeport a 30-17 lead midway through the second quarter, Gordon-Rushville rallied back to close within just eight in the final minute of the first half. A pair of buckets by Reaghan Shultz and a three-point play from Jayla Brehmer pulled the Mustangs within 34-26.
Brooklyn Mohrman’s two free throws extended Bridgeport into a 36-26 advantage at halftime.
While the Bulldogs were cold from behind the 3-point arc in the opening half, 6-foot-2 sophomore post Ruthie Loomis-Goltl shouldered the slack by scoring 14 points in the first two quarters.
Bridgeport’s lead never dipped below the double-figure mark the remainder of the game. The Bulldogs pushed their advantage to as many as 20 late in the third frame following back-to-back buckets by Loomis-Goltl.
The teams traded baskets for much of the remainder of the contest before Bridgeport’s lead grew to as many as 24 following consecutive buckets by freshman Olivia Loomis-Goltl.
Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen praised his squad’s ability to overcome facing a familiar opponent in such a short amount of time.
“I’m proud of the girls for fighting through this stretch,” Kuhlen said. “Playing the same teams over and over again, you get into a mode where you think you know how the game is going to go before the game actually gets played. I think we’ve played seven straight WTC teams in this stretch, so it’s going to be nice to get out of the conference and play somebody else.”
Gordon-Rushville head coach Randy Hurlburt lauded his team’s effort against a talented foe.
“I thought we played hard and gave them a good game,” Hurlburt said. “We just made too many mistakes. You can’t do that against a good team like that because they will capitalize on it.”
A trio of Bridgeport players finished in the double-figure scoring column. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led the way with 19 points, while Mohrman and Olivia Loomis-Goltl each netted 18 points. Mohrman, Sydney Nein and Mackenzie Liakos all sank a pair of 3-pointers for the Bulldogs.
Bridgeport, which won its 14th straight game to improve to 22-3, is aiming to get back to Lincoln for the first time since 2010. The Bulldogs lost to Grand Island Central Catholic in a district final last year.
“These girls are striving to move past that,” Kuhlen said of the upcoming district final. “That’s what this next week is going to be all about.”
Brehmer paced Gordon-Rushville offensively Thursday with 19 points. Haley Johnson followed with 14 points and Reaghan Shultz finished with 10.
The Mustangs concluded their season with a final record of 16-9.
“It was a fun year,” Hurlburt said. “The girls played hard all year long and we’ll have a good core coming back next season.”
Next week’s district final matchups will be announced Friday.
Gordon-Rushville (16-9) 8 18 9 21 - 56
Bridgeport (22-3) 17 19 17 21 - 74
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Skye Tausan 3, Haley Johnson 14, Reaghan Shultz 10, AJ McKimmey 6, Jayla Brehmer 19, McKinley Grover 4.
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 18, Brooklyn Mohrman 18, Sydney Nein 9, Mackenzie Liakos 6, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 19, Ellie Cline 2, Grace Dean 2.