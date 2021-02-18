Bridgeport girls claim C2-12 title with win over Gordon-Rushville

The teams traded baskets for much of the remainder of the contest before Bridgeport’s lead grew to as many as 24 following consecutive buckets by freshman Olivia Loomis-Goltl.

Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen praised his squad’s ability to overcome facing a familiar opponent in such a short amount of time.

“I’m proud of the girls for fighting through this stretch,” Kuhlen said. “Playing the same teams over and over again, you get into a mode where you think you know how the game is going to go before the game actually gets played. I think we’ve played seven straight WTC teams in this stretch, so it’s going to be nice to get out of the conference and play somebody else.”

Gordon-Rushville head coach Randy Hurlburt lauded his team’s effort against a talented foe.

“I thought we played hard and gave them a good game,” Hurlburt said. “We just made too many mistakes. You can’t do that against a good team like that because they will capitalize on it.”

A trio of Bridgeport players finished in the double-figure scoring column. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led the way with 19 points, while Mohrman and Olivia Loomis-Goltl each netted 18 points. Mohrman, Sydney Nein and Mackenzie Liakos all sank a pair of 3-pointers for the Bulldogs.