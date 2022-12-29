Bridgeport girls down Torrington in battle of unbeatens; Bulldog boys hold on over Trailblazers

TORRINGTON, Wyo. — It was a battle of unbeatens Thursday night when the Bridgeport and Torrington girls hooked up in a Wyo-Braska showdown Thursday night in Torrington.

The Bulldogs had a 20-point outing from University of Colorado signee Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and 19 points from Olivia Loomis-Goltl in posting the 72-38 win over the Trailblazers.

The Bridgeport boys used a 15-8 third quarter to offset a 30-29 halftime deficit and post a 59-53 win over the Torrington boys.

Both contests were hard-fought as all the teams were back in action after over a week off for the holiday break.

In the girls game, Bridgeport used their experience and height to offset a scrappy younger Torrington team.

Bridgeport coach Dave Kuhlen said his team needs to get better entering next week when they face Ogallala and then head to the Kearney Showcase Classic next weekend.

“We are out of shape, there is no doubt about that,” he said. “I think we have to get in better shape, and that showed up in the fourth quarter especially. We usually don’t play in the fourth quarter very often, and that is why I needed to keep them in the game as long as possible.”

Kuhlen said his team had to play hard in against a scrappy Torrington squad that plays a lot of sophomores and freshmen.

“Torrington hadn’t lost yet and they are a quality team and I think they can do well this year,” Kuhlen said. “They have a really good sophomore class and they play really good defense. That was good for us to see.”

It was a physical game with a lot of hustle from both teams. The difference in the contest was Bridgeport had a few more runs than Torrington as well as controlling the defensive boards.

As much as the Bulldogs are offensive minded, it is their defensive tenacity that helps them win. Kuhlen said that is a strength of the team.

“We certainly have a system the girls are comfortable with and they play hard in,” Kuhlen said. “Everything we do blends together within the entire system. It is a fun way to play, and with this amount of talent, it is fun to watch as well.”

Torrington coach Chris Strampe said this was a good game for them to play as it will help them down the road playing a team as talented as Bridgeport. Strampe said they haven’t seen a team with the height that Bridgeport has with the Loomis-Goltl sisters.

“We knew both the sisters were going to be tough for us to guard. We did a nice job on the big girl and took her away when we needed to, but they are a good team for a reason,” Strampe said. “It is hard to take away everything they do. Our girls are used to playing against a 6-3 girl yet so a lot of that was mental. They were adjusting their shots even when she wasn’t there. That is what a good shot blocker does; they make you miss shots even when she isn’t there.”

Strampe said his team can take a lot from this game as it was Torrington’s first loss in the young season.

“It was a learning experience and that is what we talked about is getting better from it and see where we are at as a team,” he said. “... I am just proud that they didn’t give up and fought back in the second half and competed in the second half.”

The game was competitive in the first quarter as Bridgeport led 6-2 on an Olivia Loomis-Goltl bucket before a bucket by Torrington’s Teryn Stokes cut it to 6-4. Bridgeport then went on a 13-2 run behind the scoring of senior Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and freshman Ella Schluterbusch for a 19-6 lead after one quarter.

The second quarter saw Bridgeport jump to a 26-8 lead on a 3-pointer by Brooklyn Mohrman and led 38-18 at halftime.

The third quarter was defensive minded with Bridgeport scoring the first seven points and led 45-38 with 4:30 to play in the quarter. Torrington’s feistiness on the defensive end kept the game in hand as they trailed 52-27 on a bucket by Madix McIntosh. Bridgeport led 57-27 after three periods.

The four quarter saw Torrington outscore Bridgeport 11-7 in the first four minute as they trailed 64-38 on a 3-pointer by Marissa Moorehouse. Bridgeport closed out the game on an 8-run for the win.

Bridgeport had three players in double figures led by Ruthie Loomis-Goltl with 20 points followed by 19 from Olivia Loomis-Goltl and 10 from Schluterbusch.

Torrington had seven players hit the scoring column led by senior Moorehouse with 16 points followed by seven from sophomore Stokes and five from Olive Osmera.

The boys game was back and forth with neither team taking more than a four-point lead until late in the game.

The first quarter saw Torrington grab an 11-7 lead on two Landre Greiman free throws. Bridgeport came right back to lead 15-3 on a Kolby Lussetto trey. Torrington led 18-17 after Ryan Baker nailed a trey to end the quarter.

The second quarter saw Torrington build a 25-23 lead on a Greiman bucket. The two teams traded buckets as the Trailblazers led 30-29 at half.

The second half was what won the game for Bridgeport. Bulldog head coach Sean Sterkel said his team played well in the second half. The Bulldogs outscored Torrington 15-8 in the third and led by eight points early in the fourth quarter.

“I think the biggest thing in this game was it was anyone’s game going into halftime. No one really snatched any energy in the gym,” Sterkel said. “That is what we challenged our kids in the second half is whoever is going to snatch that energy in the second half — whether it is loose balls, charges, who gets rebounds — will probably go on to win the game. I think our guys snatched the energy in the second half.”

Sterkel said his team’s third quarter was huge, especially holding a talented Torrington team to just eight points.

“We choose to rebound and when we choose to rebound and not give them second and third opportunities,” he said. “When you are able to lessen their possessions and increase opportunities on your end of the floor, that helps. Torrington is a big physical team, but I was happy for our kids and happy for our younger kids. We have a lot of freshmen this year and they are getting a lot of good minutes, and I am proud of them for sticking together.”

Torrington had a 34-31 lead in the third period on a bucket by Skyler Sargent and led 38-37 on a bucket by Ryan Moorehouse. That was when Bridgeport really stepped up their game, closing out the third quarter on a 7-0 run that was started by a Lussetto 3-pointer as the Bulldogs led 44-38 after three.

The fourth quarter saw Bridgeport build a 48-40 lead on a 3-pointer by Nik Weibert. Weibert later had another trey and then hit a third trey with two minutes to play for a 56-49 lead. Torrington came back to cut the lead to three at 59-56 with 1:05 to play on back-to-back buckets by Firminhac. Bridgeport’s Lussetto would end the game as he buried three free throws in the final minute for the Bulldog win.

Bridgeport had three players in double figures. Lussetto led the way with 18 points followed by Weibert with 15 and Gage Nein with 11.

Torrington also had three players with double figures. Firminhac led the way with 20 points followed by Ryan Baker with 12 and Sargent with 10.

Both Bridgeport teams will be back in action Tuesday when they host Ogallala. The Bridgeport girls will then head to the Kearney Showcase on Saturday.

Girl’s Game

Bridgeport 19 19 19 15 – 72

Torrington 6 12 9 11 – 38

BRIDGEPORT

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 19, Brooklyn Mohrman 5, Ella Schluterbusch 10, Alexis Hill 7, Jailyn Nichols 3, Mackenzie Liakos 5, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 20, Kelsie McVicker 1, Grace Dean 2.

TORRINGTON

Olive Osmera 5, Marissa Moorehouse 16, Marina Pastalle 4, Jaycee Hurley 2, Madix McIntosh 2, Teryn Stokes 7.

Boy’s Game

Bridgeport 17 12 15 15 – 59

Torrington 18 12 8 15 – 53

BRIDGEPORT

Kolby Lussetto 18, Kason Loomis 7, Bodhi Dohse 2, Logan Metz 6, Gage Nein 11, Nik Weibert 15.

TORRINGTON

Nounou Braddy 2, Adam Bartlett 1, Ben Firminhac 20, Landre Greiman 4, Mac Hibben 2, Ryan Moorehouse 2, Skyler Sargent 10, Ryan Baker 12.