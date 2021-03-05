Bridgeport girls end fourth in C2, finish season with 24-5 record

LINCOLN — The history-making season put together by the Bridgeport High School girls basketball team came to a conclusion at the Class C-2 state tournament on Friday afternoon in Lincoln.
Bridgeport, which fell to top-ranked Crofton in Thursday night's semifinals, dropped a 47-40 decision to Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur Northeast in the third-place game at Lincoln Northeast High School.
The fourth-place finish at state was the highest in school history. Bridgeport also concluded the campaign with the most wins in a single season with 24 and earned the Bulldogs' first win at the state tournament since 1989 after beating Lourdes Central Catholic in the first round on Wednesday.
Despite ending with back-to-back losses, the historic season as a whole is definitely something to be proud of.
"Even though the games didn't turn out the way we wanted, we still exceeded everyone's expectations," said Bridgeport senior Sydney Nein, who played her final game in a Bulldog uniform Friday. "I'm still proud of everyone. They'll all be back. Finishing my career at the state tournament is nothing to be disappointed about."
Nein, who began starting for the Bulldogs during her freshman year, ended up scoring a team-high 16 points for Bridgeport against BRLD. She sank a pair of 3-pointers.
Sophomore Ruthie Loomis-Goltl joined Nein in the double-figure scoring column with 13 points. Those 13 points helped Loomis-Goltl amazingly go over the 1,000-point mark for her young career. She now has scored a total of 1,004 points in just 54 games played.
Nein capped a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer to give Bridgeport a 17-12 lead over BRLD at the end of the opening quarter. However, the Bulldogs found scoring to be a problem the rest of the way.
BRLD outscored Bridgeport 14-6 in the second frame to take a 26-23 advantage into intermission.
The Wolverines managed to increase their lead up to as many as seven in the third quarter before another Nein trey helped spark a Bulldog spurt that resulted in a 32-31 Bridgeport advantage following a Grace Dean bucket later in the stanza.
BRLD regained the lead in the closing seconds of the third and never trailed in the final quarter. Caragan Tietz, who led all scorers in the contest with 18 points, accounted for 10 of the Wolverines' final 12 points down the stretch to help BRLD claim the victory.
Nein said the Bulldogs gave a tremendous effort after suffering such a tough loss in the semifinals just hours earlier.
"Everyone was very exhausted, but we knew this was it for this season so we played as hard as we could," she said. "I think everyone was motivated, but not every game goes your way. I knew this was my last game, win or lose, so I had to make the most of it."
Bridgeport will be a heavy favorite to return to the state tournament in the coming future. With Nein as the only graduating senior who played minutes this season, Dave Kuhlen's squad will be filled with returning talent and plenty of state experience entering next year's campaign.
"They're super motivated for next year and this experience will definitely benefit them," Nein said. "They got a little taste of what it's like to compete at state, and they're ready for more."
BRLD (22-5) 12 14 7 14 - 47
Bridgeport (24-5) 17 6 9 8 - 40
BRLD
Isabel Freemont 6, Aubrey Berg 3, Megan Beutler 2, Caragan Tietz 18, Alyssa Buckholz 7, Jordan Snyder 11.
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 6, Sydney Nein 16, Mackenzie Liakos 3, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 13, Grace Dean 2.