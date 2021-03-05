Bridgeport girls end fourth in C2, finish season with 24-5 record

Sophomore Ruthie Loomis-Goltl joined Nein in the double-figure scoring column with 13 points. Those 13 points helped Loomis-Goltl amazingly go over the 1,000-point mark for her young career. She now has scored a total of 1,004 points in just 54 games played.

Nein capped a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer to give Bridgeport a 17-12 lead over BRLD at the end of the opening quarter. However, the Bulldogs found scoring to be a problem the rest of the way.

BRLD outscored Bridgeport 14-6 in the second frame to take a 26-23 advantage into intermission.

The Wolverines managed to increase their lead up to as many as seven in the third quarter before another Nein trey helped spark a Bulldog spurt that resulted in a 32-31 Bridgeport advantage following a Grace Dean bucket later in the stanza.

BRLD regained the lead in the closing seconds of the third and never trailed in the final quarter. Caragan Tietz, who led all scorers in the contest with 18 points, accounted for 10 of the Wolverines' final 12 points down the stretch to help BRLD claim the victory.

Nein said the Bulldogs gave a tremendous effort after suffering such a tough loss in the semifinals just hours earlier.