Bridgeport girls fall to Crofton in Class C2 semifinals

LINCOLN — The Crofton girls quickly seized the momentum and ran to a 66-46 win over Bridgeport in the NSAA Class C2 State Basketball Championships on Thursday.
The Bulldogs, who on Wednesday won its first state tournament game since 1989, had baskets by Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and Brooklyn Mohrman to open the game with a 4-0 lead.
It was all Crofton the rest of the way as they jumped out to a 18-8 first quarter lead.
The Bulldogs picked up the pace offensively in the second, but the Warriors didn’t let up taking a 35-20 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Crofton exploded for 23 points as they increased their lead to 58-32 going into the final frame.
Bridgeport outscored Crofton 14-8 in the fourth, but came up short as the Warriors advance to the championship game on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said his team just ran into a Crofton team that is at the top of its game.
“Crofton plays at a different level than everybody else in our class right now, and that’s the level we want to get to,” he said. “So, I am so pleased that we were able to play them tonight. And give all our girls are really good look as to where we’re striving to get to. They play with a lot of intensity, they don’t give up on any single play, and their minds transition from offense to defense the way I want it to for us. We’re just we’re just not ready to play at that level.”
Kuhlen said his team can play with any other teams in the state.
“Talent-wise, we have the talent to win that type of game,” he said. “It’s just a mentality thing that we have to keep improving. As soon as we do I think we’ll be able to play that style and give other teams fits.”
Kuhlen said his team just didn’t play the way they wanted to against Crofton.
“It’s just fundamental things. We don’t want to ever pass backwards, and we were passing backwards and looking to pass backwards a lot tonight,” he said. “(We need to realize) that when someone is beside you that you are beating them and that you shouldn’t stop and allow them to get better defensive position. It’s just basic fundamental things and mentality things. Right now, because we’re not where we need to be it leads to turnovers. When we get where our mentality needs to be it’s going to lead to layups for us.”
The Bulldogs are made up of a lot of underclassmen, but Kuhlen said they can’t use that as an excuse for turning the ball over as much as they did against Crofton.
“I don’t want the girls to lean on that clutch anymore. We’ve been through a whole season now. They’ve played quite a few varsity games. They need to look at themselves as, ‘Hey, we’re some of the best players in the state, and we want to take on all challengers,’” Kuhlen said.
The game will provide plenty of lessons for the young Bridgeport team, he said.
“It’s a great learning game for us. I told them after the game that an easy thing to do would be to put on video of a 60 point win and pat yourself on the back. The hard thing to do is look at this game and cringe at some of the plays that were made. (We need to look at those plays) and learn from them, and want to become better players by studying this game over and over and over again,” Kuhlen said.
The Bulldogs focus has now shifted to sending senior Sydney Nein off with a win. Bridgeport faces Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast Friday at 1 p.m. MST in the third-place game.
Kuhlen said his team was a little dejected after the loss to Crofton, but regrouped quickly.
“It’s another opportunity for us to play a really good team. We’ll learn about ourselves even more. The more we know about ourselves, the better off we’re going to be. The big thing (about playing for third place) is getting out and sending Sydney out on the right note. Few teams get to end their season with a win. Most everybody ends their season with a loss, so we’ve got a chance to send Sydney out with a win, and I want to do everything I can to help,” Kuhlen said.
Bridgeport (24-4) 8 12 12 16 — 48
Crofton (25-3) 18 17 23 8 — 66