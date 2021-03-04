Bridgeport girls fall to Crofton in Class C2 semifinals

Kuhlen said his team can play with any other teams in the state.

“Talent-wise, we have the talent to win that type of game,” he said. “It’s just a mentality thing that we have to keep improving. As soon as we do I think we’ll be able to play that style and give other teams fits.”

Kuhlen said his team just didn’t play the way they wanted to against Crofton.

“It’s just fundamental things. We don’t want to ever pass backwards, and we were passing backwards and looking to pass backwards a lot tonight,” he said. “(We need to realize) that when someone is beside you that you are beating them and that you shouldn’t stop and allow them to get better defensive position. It’s just basic fundamental things and mentality things. Right now, because we’re not where we need to be it leads to turnovers. When we get where our mentality needs to be it’s going to lead to layups for us.”

The Bulldogs are made up of a lot of underclassmen, but Kuhlen said they can’t use that as an excuse for turning the ball over as much as they did against Crofton.