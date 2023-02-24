KEARNEY — For a third consecutive year, Bridgeport is going to be part of the state girls basketball tournament

The No.1-ranked Bulldogs improved to 24-0 with a dominating 71-41 victory over Douglas County West in the C1-2 district final on Friday evening in Kearney.

It marked Bridgeport’s third straight district title. The Bulldogs will open state play on Wednesday in Lincoln.

The official state pairings will be released on Saturday following the Class B district finals.

“It’s definitely super exciting to qualify for state for the third straight year, but our goals don’t stop there,” said Bridgeport senior Mackenzie Liakos, who’s been a starter since her freshman year. “We’ve been working really hard in practice and we’re ready to go down to Lincoln and get it done.”

Friday’s result was never in doubt.

After the teams were tied 7-7 early in the opening quarter, Bridgeport went on a 15-3 run to build a 22-10 advantage after the first eight minutes. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, who led all scorers in the game with 27 points, scored eight points in the frame.

Bridgeport’s full-court pressure defense wreaked havoc on the Falcons from the opening tip. The Bulldogs took advantage of a plethora of turnovers to quickly take total control of the contest in the first half.

Bridgeport went on a 10-0 run to start the second period. Loomis-Goltl accounted for six of those points in the paint.

The Bulldogs reeled off another 10-0 spurt later in the quarter to extend their lead up to 46-17 at intermission. Olivia Loomis-Goltl scored six of those points.

Things didn’t get any better for Douglas County West in the third quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Ella Schluterbusch and Brooklyn Mohrman helped push Bridgeport’s lead to 40 points at 64-24, which resulted in a running clock for the remaining nine minutes of play.

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led a trio of Bulldogs in double figures. Olivia Loomis-Goltl and Mohrman added 16 and 13 points, respectively. Schluterbusch added nine points.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl led the Bulldogs with six rebounds, six assists, and six steals. Liakos added five assists and four steals.

Bridgeport converted 8 of 10 free throws.

The Falcons were led in scoring by Grace Holm with 19 points. She had five 3-pointers.

Douglas County West, which finished the season with a 16-11 mark, was only 1-for-2 at the foul line in the game.

Class D2-4

Leyton 46, Parkview Christian 29

BRADY — The No. 13-seed will continue its postseason run to Lincoln.

Leyton knocked of the No. 4 seed to earn the fourth state trip in program history and the first since the early 190802.

Leyton (16-5) qualified for the tournament in 1980, ’82 and ’83.

Class D2-7

Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Hay Springs 33

OGALLALA — The 10th-seeded Hawks fell in the district final in a bid to earn a state berth for the first time since a run of five straight trips ended in 2012.

Class C2-7

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Gordon-Rushville 42

AINSWORTH — The seventh-seeded Mustangs fell short of advancing to the state tournament for the second time in program history and first since 2011.

The 10th-seeded Patriots led 29-23 at the break.

DCW (41):

Olivia Malousek 6, Ava Grimm 3, Keira Murdock 4, Claire Koile 2, Grace Holm 19, Elle Guardipee 5, Carley Shaw 2.

Bridgeport (71):

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 16, Brooklyn Mohrman 13, Ella Schluterbusch 9, Mackenzie Liakos 2, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 27, Kelsie McVicker 2, Grace Dean 2.