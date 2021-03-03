Bridgeport girls run past Lourdes Central Catholic in C2 State Tournament

LINCOLN — The Bridgeport girls had four players score in double figures as they ran past Lourdes Central Catholic 66-48 on Wednesday in the NSAA Class C2 Girls State Basketball Championships.

Sisters Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and Olivia Loomis-Goltl propelled the Bulldogs to a 16-14 lead after the first quarter of play.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl still had the hot hand in the second scoring nine of Bridgeport’s 14 points to give the Bulldogs the 30-22 advantage at the half.

Brooklyn Mohrman caught fire in the third for the Bulldogs scoring eight straight points including canning two 3-pointers to help put the game out of reach. Mohrman had 10 of her game-high 16 points in the quarter.

The fourth quarter proved to be the biggest scoring-wise for Bridgeport. The Bulldogs scored 20 points and held Lourdes to just 11 to close out the win.

