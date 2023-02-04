Led by Ruthie Loomis-Goltl’s 22 points, the Bridgeport girls put four players in double figures as the Bulldogs captured their third straight Western Trails Conference title with a 75-40 win over Gordon-Rushville Saturday evening at Cougar Palace.

Loomis-Goltl said it was a nice win in her senior year.

“We have put in a lot of work these three and four past years and it feels good to have it come full circle my senior year and get a third one before we head to post-season play,” Loomis-Goltl, who signed to continue playing at the University of Colorado, said. “It is really special. This team means a lot to me and we worked really hard these past four years and especially the last three with this group. I think it puts us into a nice position to put us into the post-season play. It ties everything up really nice for me.”

Bridgeport coach Dave Kuhlen said it was a nice win for the team as they get ready for post-season play in a couple weeks.

“It is a good accomplishment and a great Saturday night in Cougar Palace,” she said. “It was fun and a great atmosphere. The girls came ready to play and this is what happened I guess. They are excited and tough to beat when they are on.”

Bridgeport ran out to a 7-0 lead and held Gordon-Rushville scoreless for the first three minutes until McKinley Grover hit a bucket.

The Mustangs made it 7-4, but the Bulldogs defense and offensive depth went on a 13-0 run led by 3-pointers by Ella Schlueterbusch and Brooklyn Mohrman.

Bridgeport led 26-6 after the first period.

Loomis-Goltl said that fast start was the key to the game as they played a full 32 minutes Saturday night.

“We want to start fast and we want to discourage any notion that it will be a close contest,” Loomis-Goltl said. “I think we are working on our mindset to be really competitive for 32 minutes, so it was important for us to get a good start tonight.”

The second quarter was evenly played as Bridgeport outscored Gordon-Rushville 18-14. Bridgeport led 33-9 on a 3-pointer by senior Mackenzie Liakos.

Gordon-Rushville came storming back with a 6-0 run including a 3-pointer by Tessa Hurlburt to cut the deficit to 33-15. Bridgeport led at halftime 44-20.

Bridgeport went on a 17-5 run to lead 61-25 as Loomis-Goltl had 10 points in the run, including back-to-back old-fashioned 3-point plays and a 3-pointers by Liakos and Mohrman.

Bridgeport had four players in double figures. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led all scorers with 22 points followed by Olivia Loomis-Goltl with 17, Mohrman with 12, and Schluterbusch with 10.

Gordon-Rushville was led in scoring by Haley Johnson with 11 and Grover with eight and Hurlburt with seven.

In the consolation game, Bayard started strong in running out to a 11-0 lead and a 14-4 lead after the first quarter to down Mitchell 51-17 for third place. Bayard outscored Mitchell 20-3 in the second quarter for a 34-7 lead at the break.

Bayard was led in scoring by Scarlett Norman with 15 points followed by Lexi Fiscus with 13. Mitchell was led in scoring by freshman Addy Bowlin with seven points.

Consolation Game

Mitchell 4 3 2 8 – 17

Bayard 14 20 9 8 – 51

Mitchell (17)

Kate Pieper 2, Janay Wurdeman 3, Grace Martin 1, Anna Cheek 2, Addy Bowlin 7, Kaitlyn Keener 2.

Bayard (51)

Cambree Schmaltz 2, Kierra Miller 4, Danika Hassel 2, Scarlett Norman 15, Jordyn Neiger 2, Dani Harter 7, Joslyn Hopkins 6, Lexi Fiscus 13.

Championship Game

Gordon-Rushvile (40)

Trinity Taylor 2, Tessa Hurlburt 7, Haley Johnson 11, Jaide Eichenberger 2, McKinley Grover 8, Ajae McImmey 1, Braylynne McKimmey 5, Syke Tausen 2.

Bridgeport (75)

Olivia Loomis-Goltl 17, Brooklyn Mohrman 12, Ella Schluterbusch 11, Mackenzie Liakos 6, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 22, Kelsie McVicker 3, Grace Dean 4.