Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville to play for Western Trails Conference title

Kuhlen said the biggest change his team has made is in its approach to the game.

“It’s just mental,” he said. “In the past, you know, sometimes we’d get a basket and we would go backwards just so that we didn’t have to deal with defense. Now we’re getting to the point where is, “OK, I’m not scared of going and traveling here.’ It’s just the mentality change that. We’re not there yet. We still have to keep working on that because we continue to want to revert back to some things, but it’s definitely gotten better.”

Bridgeport had four players score in double figures in the game. Olivia Loomis-Goltl led all scorers with 19 points. Makena Chambers and Angelica Gutierrez each scored seven to lead Mitchell.

In the second game, Morrill jumped on top 9-3 in the first quarter led Jaiden Steiner’s five points.

Gordon-Rushville kept itself in the game outscoring the Lions 8-3 in the second to go into halftime down 12-11.

The Mustangs offense kicked into high gear in the third putting up 14 points including 3-pointers from Bree Lovell and Haley Johnson. Morrill also found its stroke in the third with Ilycia Guerue and Jaiden Steiner in foul trouble. Both teams scored 10 points giving Gordon-Rushville a slim 25-22 lead.