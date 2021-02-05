Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville to play for Western Trails Conference title

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport girls will battle Gordon-Rushville for the Western Trails Conference Tournament championship on Saturday in Bridgeport.
In the early game, Bridgeport ran past Mitchell 70-32.
Earlier in the season, Bridgeport edge Mitchell 45-41 after a third-quarter comeback. This time, the Bulldogs pounced on the Tigers early taking a 19-4 lead after the first quarter.
Olivia Loomis-Goltl and Sydney Nein combined for 15 of Bridgeport’s 19 first-quarter points.
Brooklyn Mohrman had the hot hand for the Bulldogs in the second scoring seven points, and Olivia Loomis-Goltl added six as Bridgeport ran out to a 37-13 lead going into halftime.
In the third quarter, Caani Banks scored six points and Avery Hobbs added four as Mitchell had its biggest quarter of the game scoring 13. Bridgeport, though, continued rolling on offense outscoring Mitchell 52-26 headed into the fourth quarter.
Mackenzie Liakso nailed two 3-pointers in the final frame to help Bridgeport seal the win.
Bridgeport coach Dave Kuhlen said his team has stepped up its game since the two team’s last meeting.
“Not just today, but we went over (video of the game) right after it happened with a fine-toothed comb. (The video) showed some effort things that weren’t there the first time that we played. I think we pretty much scored 70 points in every single game since then, so that was a very important game for us,” Kuhlen said.
Kuhlen said the biggest change his team has made is in its approach to the game.
“It’s just mental,” he said. “In the past, you know, sometimes we’d get a basket and we would go backwards just so that we didn’t have to deal with defense. Now we’re getting to the point where is, “OK, I’m not scared of going and traveling here.’ It’s just the mentality change that. We’re not there yet. We still have to keep working on that because we continue to want to revert back to some things, but it’s definitely gotten better.”
Bridgeport had four players score in double figures in the game. Olivia Loomis-Goltl led all scorers with 19 points. Makena Chambers and Angelica Gutierrez each scored seven to lead Mitchell.
In the second game, Morrill jumped on top 9-3 in the first quarter led Jaiden Steiner’s five points.
Gordon-Rushville kept itself in the game outscoring the Lions 8-3 in the second to go into halftime down 12-11.
The Mustangs offense kicked into high gear in the third putting up 14 points including 3-pointers from Bree Lovell and Haley Johnson. Morrill also found its stroke in the third with Ilycia Guerue and Jaiden Steiner in foul trouble. Both teams scored 10 points giving Gordon-Rushville a slim 25-22 lead.
In the final frame, both teams scored 10 points to end the game 35-32.
Morrill head coach Josh Guerue said his team just came out flat on offense.
“We really struggled early handling the pressure,” he said. “We had some turnovers and some things that kind of got us out of our game and then we settled down but we just never could really find the hoop, you know we struggled scoring tonight. Credit to Gordon-Rushville, they did a great job and their girls played hard and we just were just a little short.”
Ilycia Guerue led all scorers with 14 points and Steiner added nine.
A Jae McKimmey led Gordon-Rushville with 10 points.
Bridgeport and Gordon-Rushville play in the chamnpionship game Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Bridgeport.
Bridgeport 19 18 15 18 — 70
Mitchell 4 9 13 6 — 32
Bridgeport
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 19, Brooklyn Mohrman 16, Sydney Nein 12, Lindsie Leithead 1, Mackenzie Liakos 7, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 10, Ellie Cline 2, Grace Dean 3.
Mitchell
Angelica Gutierrez 7, Avery Hobbs 4, Makena Chambers 7, Marjie Schmitt 4, Josie Jenkins 4, Caani Banks 6.
Morrill 9 3 10 10 — 32
Gordon-Rushville- 3 8 14 10 — 35