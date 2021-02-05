Bridgeport, Mitchell boys advance into WTC final

BRIDGEPORT — For the third consecutive year, the championship of the Western Trails Conference Tournament will be decided by the Bridgeport and Mitchell boys basketball teams.
Both the Bulldogs and Tigers secured comfortable wins in the semifinal round on Friday evening at Bridgeport High School.
The top-seeded Bulldogs received a 33-point scoring barrage from Bayler Sterkel in an 85-61 victory over Bayard, while Austin Thyne ignited for a game-high 25 points in Mitchell’s 67-50 win over Gordon-Rushville.
Bridgeport and Mitchell will clash for the title on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. Bayard will battle Gordon-Rushville in the consolation game at 3:45 p.m.
Bridgeport is seeking a third straight WTC tournament title. After a highly competitive first half against their Morrill County rivals, the Bulldogs exploded for 28 points in the third quarter to take total command.
Bridgeport first-year head coach Sean Sterkel credited his team’s improved effort on the defensive end as the main catalyst in the second half.
“We came out really flat defensively. We let guys drive gaps on us,” Sterkel said. “Defensive energy in the second half was the adjustment and they did that. We wanted that team energy on the defensive end and I think we got that in the second half.”
After Bayard pulled within just six in the third quarter, Bridgeport answered with an 18-2 run that ballooned the Bulldogs’ lead up to 69-47 at the end of the frame.
Bayler Sterkel single handedly accounted for 16 points during that stretch, including 13 straight. He later sank three more treys to finish with eight.
“Bayler is a kid who put in a lot of time in the offseason shooting the basketball,” coach Sterkel said. “Tonight he got hot and knocked down some big shots for us.”
Bridgeport nailed a combined 13 treys in the contest. Joining Sterkel in double figures for the Bulldogs were Braxten Swires with 12 points and Luis Garza with 11.
Daemon Avilez also had the hot hand for Bayard as he led the Tigers with 29 points. Trent Marquez added 11 points.
In the second semifinal, Mitchell rode the momentum of a 17-0 run in the first quarter past the Mustangs. Thyne accounted for eight points in the surge, including a pair of 3-pointers.
From there, the Tigers managed to keep their advantage around the double-figure mark for much of the rest of the way.
“Overall I thought we played pretty consistently,” Mitchell head coach Jayson Gregory said. “Gordon-Rushville is a young and up-and-coming team and it’s always tough to play a team in a week’s span. I thought we did a pretty good job of clogging up the paint and overall we shot pretty well.”
Gordon-Rushville did manage to pull within 47-40 at the end of three quarters, but Mitchell’s Thyne quickly extended the Tigers’ advantage back to 10 with a 3-pointer to begin the final period.
Mitchell’s lead grew to as many as 19 in the fourth quarter.
Joining Thyne in the double-figure scoring column for Mitchell were Francisco Barrios and Carter Reisig with 13 points each. Ryan Aguallo added nine.
Jace Nelson paced the Mustangs offensively with 17 points. Carter Anderson finished with 11.
Saturday’s title game will mark the second meeting of the season between Mitchell and Bridgeport. The Bulldogs hung on for a 68-65 victory back on Jan. 16 in Mitchell.
“We had a pretty close game with Bridgeport a couple of weeks ago.” Gregory said. “We know we have our work cut out for us. This is the time of year when you want to be focused on playing your best basketball.”
First Semifinal
Bayard 13 21 13 14 — 61
Bridgeport 21 20 28 16 — 85
BAYARD
Trent Marquez 11, Jack Kildow 6, Trystan Muhr 5, Daemon Avilez 29, Warlance Eagle Hawk 4, Garret Hopkins 6.
BRIDGEPORT
Braxten Swires 12, Cole Faessler 5, Braeden Stull 3, Brady Newkirk 4, Jake Wallesen 7, Kason Loomis 4, Bayler Sterkel 33, Luis Garza 11, Mason Nichols 2.
Second Semifinal
Gordon-Rushville 10 18 12 10 - 50
Mitchell 22 18 7 20 - 67
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Ellis Livingston 5, Logan Slama 4, Carter Anderson 11, Keenan Schwarting 4, P.J. Lynch 2, Jace Nelson 17, Charles Hollow Horn 7.
MITCHELL
Francisco Barrios 13, Austin Thyne 25, Jaron Anderson 4, Jaden Schumacher 2, Carter Reisig 13, Rylan Aguallo 9, Easton Anderson 1.