Bridgeport, Mitchell boys advance into WTC final

After Bayard pulled within just six in the third quarter, Bridgeport answered with an 18-2 run that ballooned the Bulldogs’ lead up to 69-47 at the end of the frame.

Bayler Sterkel single handedly accounted for 16 points during that stretch, including 13 straight. He later sank three more treys to finish with eight.

“Bayler is a kid who put in a lot of time in the offseason shooting the basketball,” coach Sterkel said. “Tonight he got hot and knocked down some big shots for us.”

Bridgeport nailed a combined 13 treys in the contest. Joining Sterkel in double figures for the Bulldogs were Braxten Swires with 12 points and Luis Garza with 11.

Daemon Avilez also had the hot hand for Bayard as he led the Tigers with 29 points. Trent Marquez added 11 points.

In the second semifinal, Mitchell rode the momentum of a 17-0 run in the first quarter past the Mustangs. Thyne accounted for eight points in the surge, including a pair of 3-pointers.

From there, the Tigers managed to keep their advantage around the double-figure mark for much of the rest of the way.