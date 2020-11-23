Bridgeport places six on C2-6 All-District football team

The Bridgeport football team had six players named to the C2-6 All-District team reflecting the success the team had this season.
Bulldogs head coach Jeremy Reimers said his team had a great season on the gridiron.
“This was a great year and a great group of young men, led by a really good senior bunch. The players who made it are very much deserving and have put in the work on their own time and in practice to gain the recognition,” Reimers said. “I am so grateful to be able to coach these young men and seeing all their growth has been awesome.”
Bridgeport’s Braeden Stull, Anthony Staman and Cole Faessler were named to the offensive unit.
On defense, Cade Loomis and Brady Newkirk were selected.
Also selected for the defensive unit was senior Josh Warren, who died in an automobile collision on Sept. 26.
“I can’t say enough about how great of a player he was and how much fun he was to coach. He always wanted to be better and help his teammates be better. Such a hard working kid who loved to just play the game and he did it fearlessly,” Reimers said. “His work ethic accompanied with his fun carefree attitude was why he was such a bright fun kid to be around at all times.”
Reimers said playing while grieving the loss of Warren while preparing for a game was difficult.
“Losing Josh was extremely difficult for me, the coaches, the team and the community. Trying to sort through so many emotions that week and still have a game that Friday was so incredibly challenging,” he said. “The team became closer as a unit. They leaned on each other and found a way to play for Josh. We all know how happy he was looking down as we played in that playoff game. He is greatly missed. Fly High #29.”
Earning honorable mention for Bridgeport was Jake Wallesen, Damien Bell and Braxten Swires.
Gordon-Rushville’s Harley Bayne and Carter Anderson were also named to the offensive team. On defense, the Mustangs were represented by Cade Goings and Elijah Jackson.
Gordon-Rushville’s Tegan Snyder, Jace Nelson, Logan Daringer and Mac Ballard earned honorable mention honors.
Class C2-16 All-District Football
Offense
Bridgeport — Braeden Stull, Anthony Staman, Cole Faessler.
Chase County — Ryan Bernhardt, Chase Rowley.
Gordon-Rushville — Harley Bayne, Carter Anderson.
Hershey — Sage Young, Cooper Hill.
North Platte St. Pats — Jackson Roberts, Trayton White, Brecken Erickson, Justin Schroll.
Valentine — Chris Williams, Brysen Limbach.
Defense
Bridgeport — Cade Loomis, Brady Newkirk, Joshua Warren.
Chase County — Kenyan Biesecker, Dawson Mollendor.
Gordon-Rushville — Cade Goings, Elijah Jackson.
Hershey — Eli McConnell.
North Platte St. Pats — Jack Heiss, Joseph Heirigs, William Moats, Alex Davies.
Valentine — Ryan O’Kief, Hank Lancaster, Ashton Lurz.
Honorable Mention
Bridgeport — Jake Wallesen, Damien Bell, Braxten Swires, Kason Loomis.
Chase County — Kade Anderson, Carter Liebbrandt, Colby Nickless, Jaret Peterson.
Gordon-Rushville — Tegan Snyder, Jace Nelson, Logan Daringer, Mac Ballard.
Hershey — Austin Hoelscher.
North Platte St. Pats — Sam Scholz, Teegan Sonneman, Landon Nichols.
Valentine — Logan Mayhew, Jonah Perrett, Kenny Shelbourn.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!