Bridgeport places six on C2-6 All-District football team

The Bridgeport football team had six players named to the C2-6 All-District team reflecting the success the team had this season.

Bulldogs head coach Jeremy Reimers said his team had a great season on the gridiron.

“This was a great year and a great group of young men, led by a really good senior bunch. The players who made it are very much deserving and have put in the work on their own time and in practice to gain the recognition,” Reimers said. “I am so grateful to be able to coach these young men and seeing all their growth has been awesome.”

Bridgeport’s Braeden Stull, Anthony Staman and Cole Faessler were named to the offensive unit.

On defense, Cade Loomis and Brady Newkirk were selected.

Also selected for the defensive unit was senior Josh Warren, who died in an automobile collision on Sept. 26.

“I can’t say enough about how great of a player he was and how much fun he was to coach. He always wanted to be better and help his teammates be better. Such a hard working kid who loved to just play the game and he did it fearlessly,” Reimers said. “His work ethic accompanied with his fun carefree attitude was why he was such a bright fun kid to be around at all times.”