Bridgeport state-bound after downing Clarkson/Leigh in district final

LEXINGTON — For the first time since 2010, the Bridgeport High School girls basketball team is headed back to the state tournament after earning a 52-44 win over Clarkson/Leigh in the Class C-2, District 5 championship on Friday night in Lexington.

In a matchup between teams that sported a combined 42 wins between them entering play, it was the Bulldogs who managed to pull away in the final three minutes of the contest to reserve their reservation in Lincoln next week.

“This is something they’ve had on their minds for a long time,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said of qualifying for state. “I knew they were capable of it and they are full believers now.”

Clinging to a slim 42-40 lead with under three minutes to play, Bridgeport went on a 9-1 run in the span of just two minutes to take control. Sophomore post Ruthie Loomis-Goltl accounted for seven of those points, including a huge three-point play with just 90 seconds remaining that sealed the deal.

Loomis-Goltl poured in 12 points in the final quarter to lead all scorers with 21.