Bridgeport state-bound after downing Clarkson/Leigh in district final

LEXINGTON — For the first time since 2010, the Bridgeport High School girls basketball team is headed back to the state tournament after earning a 52-44 win over Clarkson/Leigh in the Class C-2, District 5 championship on Friday night in Lexington.
In a matchup between teams that sported a combined 42 wins between them entering play, it was the Bulldogs who managed to pull away in the final three minutes of the contest to reserve their reservation in Lincoln next week.
“This is something they’ve had on their minds for a long time,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said of qualifying for state. “I knew they were capable of it and they are full believers now.”
Clinging to a slim 42-40 lead with under three minutes to play, Bridgeport went on a 9-1 run in the span of just two minutes to take control. Sophomore post Ruthie Loomis-Goltl accounted for seven of those points, including a huge three-point play with just 90 seconds remaining that sealed the deal.
Loomis-Goltl poured in 12 points in the final quarter to lead all scorers with 21.
“That was a hard 21 because the girl who was guarding her is a strong girl and Ruthie had a hard time getting away from her a lot,” Kuhlen said. “This is the first game all year where somebody could single cover her and have some success doing it. Most everybody else had to commit at least two people to her, so credit to them for being able to do that. But also credit to her because she was still able to score 21 points against that kind of defense.”
Another sophomore also came up big for the Bulldogs in key moments throughout the game. Mackenzie Liakos sank a pair of free throws to give Bridgeport a 10-point advantage with just 35 seconds remaining. She also scored five points in a row, including a 3-pointer, during a stretch of the third quarter that helped the Bulldogs take a five-point lead into the final frame.
Liakos ended the game with 11 points.
“Mackenzie loves these moments,” Kuhlen said. “Last year when we played in the district final we had a lot of people that were scared of that. She stepped up and had one of her best games of the year in that district final last year, so it’s no surprise she showed up ready to go again this year.”
Like they’ve done numerous times during their current 15-game winning streak, the Bulldogs weren’t able to land an early knockout blow against the Patriots. Bridgeport did manage to race out to a 9-3 lead on, but Clarkson/Leigh answered with a 9-0 run to take a 12-9 advantage after one quarter of play.
Trailing 16-14 midway through the second period, Bridgeport seesawed back in front thanks to four straight points from Olivia Loomis-Goltl. The freshman phenom battled foul trouble for much of the night, but still managed to land in the double-figure scoring column with 14 points.
Kuhlen, who guided the Wauneta-Palisade boys to eight state tournaments and a state championship in 2007 before taking over at Bridgeport last season, believes the Bulldogs have the capabilities to continue their successful run in Lincoln.
“I’m proud of all of them. This is a great group of girls,” he said. “I’ve been telling these girls all along that they’re not just good enough to get to Lincoln, but they’re good enough to win in Lincoln. That’s what we have to now get our focus on because, truth be told, we beat a state-caliber team tonight and there’s no reason we can’t go do that again next week.”
Bridgeport, which improved to 23-3, will open state play on Wednesday at Lincoln Southeast High School. The official pairings will be released on Saturday.
Clarkson/Leigh (20-3) 9 9 9 17 - 44
Bridgeport (23-3) 9 13 10 20 - 52
CLARKSON/LEIGH
Chloe Hanel 9, Kennedy Settje 7, Faith India 4, Bailey Lemburg 2, Cassidy Hoffman 7, Alissa Kasik 10, Kayden Schumacher 5.
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 14, Brooklyn Mohrman 3, Sydney Nein 2, Mackenzie Liakos 11, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 21, Ellie Cline 1.
The Bridgeport girls earned a berth in the state tournament after winning their district final against Clarkson/Leigh on Friday.