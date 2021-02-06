Bridgeport sweeps Western Trails Conference titles

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport boys and girls basketball teams put their home-court advantage to good use in sweeping the championships of the Western Trails Conference Tournament on Saturday night in Bridgeport.

The Bulldog boys rallied to top Mitchell 60-47 to claim their third straight title, while the Bridgeport girls cruised past Gordon-Rushville 80-36 to capture their first championship since 2007.

After the Bulldog girls busted out to an 11-0 lead at the outset, the game was never in doubt. Behind a stifling full-court press that caused plenty of Mustang turnovers, Bridgeport built a 53-21 advantage at halftime before enacting the running clock just a few minutes into the third quarter as the lead ballooned over the 40-point mark.

“I thought we came out with really good energy for the second night in a row,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said. “A lot of our defense led to offense, and when that takes place we’re pretty tough.”

Indeed the Bulldogs were. Quite often throughout the first half, the turnovers forced by Bridgeport were converted into points either deep in the paint or from behind the 3-point line as the Bulldogs were hitting on all cylinders.