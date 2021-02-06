Bridgeport sweeps WTC titles

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport boys and girls basketball teams put their home-court advantage to good use in sweeping the championships of the Western Trails Conference Tournament on Saturday night in Bridgeport.
The Bulldog boys rallied to top Mitchell 60-47 to claim their third straight title, while the Bridgeport girls cruised past Gordon-Rushville 80-36 to capture their first championship since 2007.
After the Bulldog girls busted out to an 11-0 lead at the outset, the game was never in doubt. Behind a stifling full-court press that caused plenty of Mustang turnovers, Bridgeport built a 53-21 advantage at halftime before enacting the running clock just a few minutes into the third quarter as the lead ballooned over the 40-point mark.
“I thought we came out with really good energy for the second night in a row,” Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen said. “A lot of our defense led to offense, and when that takes place we’re pretty tough.”
Indeed the Bulldogs were. Quite often throughout the first half, the turnovers forced by Bridgeport were converted into points either deep in the paint or from behind the 3-point line as the Bulldogs were hitting on all cylinders.
Three Bulldog starters scored in double figures in just over two and a half quarters of game action. Freshman phenom Olivia Loomis-Goltl led all scorers with 21 points. Her sophomore sister Ruthie Loomis-Goltl followed right behind with 15 and senior Sydney Nein finished with 11.
Adding eight points each to the Bulldog total were Brooklyn Mohrman, Ellie Cline and Grace Dean.
The conference tournament title was the second of the season won by the Bridgeport girls. They claimed the South Platte Valley Association crown for the first time last month.
“We’ve got a lot of respect for both conferences,” Kuhlen said. “For the SPVA it was our first time and for WTC we hadn’t won since 2007. It’s been a long drought and I think that makes it all the more special.”
Bridgeport improved to 18-3 with the victory and is now riding a 10-game winning streak entering the final week of the regular season.
McKinley Grover led Gordon-Rushville in scoring with 13 points.
Saturday’s championship tilt between the Bridgeport and Mitchell boys proved to be much more competitive for the many spectators in attendance.
Mitchell was the one with the quick start as the Tigers jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the opening quarter of play. Nine points from freshman Carter Reisig ignited Mitchell in the frame. His bucket at the buzzer capped a 9-0 run.
Mitchell increased that surge to 13-0 to build a 19-5 advantage just minutes into the second quarter. The Tigers then took their biggest lead of the game just a couple of possessions later when Austin Thyne converted an old-fashioned three-point play to put Mitchell up 24-9.
However, Bridgeport answered with a 10-0 run of its own to close within 24-19. A 3-pointer from Brady Newkirk capped the spurt.
Mitchell weathered Bridgeport’s flurry and managed to increase its advantage back up to 35-27 about midway through the third quarter. Francisco Barrios drained a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 Mitchell run.
The tide then turned in favor of the home team. Bridgeport stormed back to take its first lead since early in the first quarter. Bayler Sterkel’s steal and breakaway layup pushed the Bulldogs into a 36-35 lead with just over a minute to play in the third. That capped a 9-0 Bridgeport run.
The lead seesawed back and forth a couple of times early in the final stanza before Bridgeport put the hammer down. With the score tied at 41-41, Braxten Swires sank a 3-pointer to start the Bulldogs on an 11-2 spurt.
Bridgeport never looked back from there as Sterkel later drained two consecutive triples to push the advantage into double figures with less than two minutes to play.
The Tigers suffered through a cold-shooting stretch in the fourth quarter as they connected on just one field goal. Mitchell, however, offset that by going 10-for-10 at the free-throw line down the stretch to stay in contention.
Four Bulldogs scored in double figures. Luis Garza and Braeden Stull led the way with 13 points each, while Sterkel and Jake Wallesen followed with 10 each.
Bridgeport head coach Sean Sterkel liked his squad’s resolve after falling behind early.
“To start the game Mitchell was on and our guys had to dig down deep early,” Sterkel said. “They were willing to fight back and I’m happy for that.”
Thyne paced Mitchell offensively with 11 points. Jaron Anderson added 10 for the Tigers.
The victory improved Bridgeport’s season record to 17-2. Mitchell dropped to 14-8.
Girls Final
Gordon-Rushville 6 15 8 7 - 36
Bridgeport 22 31 17 10 - 80
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Haley Johnson 3, Reaghan Shultz 3, Stella Wegner 2, AJae McKimmey 6, Jayla Brehmer 4, McKinley Grover 13, Kee Lovell 6.
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 21, Brooklyn Mohrman 8, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 2, Sydney Nein 11, Paige Schmunk 2, Mackenzie Liakos 5, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 15, Ellie Cline 8, Grace Dean 8.
Boys Final
Mitchell 17 9 9 12 - 47
Bridgeport 5 16 15 24 - 60
MITCHELL
Francisco Barrios 9, Austin Thyne 11, Francisco Alvizar 2, Jaron Anderson 10, Carter Reisig 9, Rylan Aguallo 6.