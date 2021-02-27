Bridgeport tops Oakland-Craig in overtime to win C2-3 title

During the pivotal surge, Luis Garza converted a layup off a steal and Newkirk swished four straight free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the victory.

Sterkel lauded the Bulldogs’ ability to stay tough in such a tense situation against an opponent filled with top talent.

“Gunnar Ray is an exceptional basketball player and Oakland-Craig has elite athletes,” he said. “We don’t get to see teams with a lot of size like that, so this is a great game to get us ready for the next couple weeks. I’m just proud of our guys to make enough winning plays when we needed to make them.”

Garza and Newkirk combined to score 42 of the Bulldogs’ total tally. Garza led all scorers with 22 points and Newkirk was right behind with 20.

Garza also led Bridgeport on the glass with eight rebounds and defensively with three steals. Newkirk and Jake Wallesen added six boards each. Wallesen and Cole Faessler dished out four assists each for the Bulldogs, who improved their record to 23-2.

The Bridgeport boys joined the Bulldog girls as state qualifiers. The Bridgeport girls beat Clarkson/Leigh 52-44 in a district final on Friday night and will face Lourdes Central Catholic out of Nebraska City on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast High School.