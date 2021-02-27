Bridgeport tops Oakland-Craig in overtime to win C2-3 title

KEARNEY — A 12-2 run in overtime lifted the Bridgeport High School boys basketball team to a 56-46 win over Oakland-Craig in the Class C-2, District 3 championship game on Saturday afternoon in Kearney.
The victory earns Bridgeport a spot in the state tournament, which begins on March 9 in Lincoln. The Bulldogs have qualified for state in two of the last three years.
“This means a lot,” Bridgeport head coach Sean Sterkel said. “The kids played with a lot of heart today. I’m just really proud of them.”
Unlike their dominating run through sub-districts earlier this week, the Bulldogs certainly had to dig deep to keep their season alive against a talented Oakland-Craig squad.
After leading by six going into the fourth quarter, Bridgeport was pushed to the brink in the final stages of regulation. Gunnar Ray’s bucket gave Oakland-Craig a 42-41 lead with just under two minutes to play, but Bridgeport’s Bayler Sterkel completed an old-fashioned three-point play the next time down the court to give the Bulldogs a 44-42 advantage.
Bridgeport continued to hold that lead until Carson Thomsen tied the score with a basket in the waning seconds of the frame to send the contest into overtime.
The extra four-minute session proved to be all Bridgeport. Brady Newkirk sank a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 49-46 lead. That ignited a 10-0 run by Bridgeport to close out the game.
During the pivotal surge, Luis Garza converted a layup off a steal and Newkirk swished four straight free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the victory.
Sterkel lauded the Bulldogs’ ability to stay tough in such a tense situation against an opponent filled with top talent.
“Gunnar Ray is an exceptional basketball player and Oakland-Craig has elite athletes,” he said. “We don’t get to see teams with a lot of size like that, so this is a great game to get us ready for the next couple weeks. I’m just proud of our guys to make enough winning plays when we needed to make them.”
Garza and Newkirk combined to score 42 of the Bulldogs’ total tally. Garza led all scorers with 22 points and Newkirk was right behind with 20.
Garza also led Bridgeport on the glass with eight rebounds and defensively with three steals. Newkirk and Jake Wallesen added six boards each. Wallesen and Cole Faessler dished out four assists each for the Bulldogs, who improved their record to 23-2.
The Bridgeport boys joined the Bulldog girls as state qualifiers. The Bridgeport girls beat Clarkson/Leigh 52-44 in a district final on Friday night and will face Lourdes Central Catholic out of Nebraska City on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast High School.
The pairings for the boys’ state tournament won’t be finalized until Monday night.
Sterkel, a Bridgeport graduate who played in two state tournaments for the Bulldogs during his junior and senior seasons, is excited to see both programs enjoying so much success.
“I’m happy for our girls’ program, I’m happy for the community of Bridgeport, and I’m happy for the young men who put this jersey on,” he said.
The Bridgeport boys will be making their 13th trip to state. Their last win at state came back in 1990 when the Bulldogs won the C-1 championship under Gary Oltmann.
Oakland-Craig (17-8) 6 16 10 12 2 - 46
Bridgeport (23-2) 11 16 11 6 12 - 56
OAKLAND-CRAIG
Gunnar Ray 18, Grady Gatewood 2, Carson Thomsen 11, Jaron Meyer 4, Caden Nelson 5, Coulter Thiele 6.
BRIDGEPORT
Cole Faessler 2, Braeden Stull 3, Brady Newkirk 20, Jake Wallesen 3, Bayler Sterkel 6, Luis Garza 22.