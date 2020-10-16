Bridgeport volleyball topples Mitchell

BRIDGEPORT – Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and Karlie Deaver each tallied nine kills and the Bridgeport volleyball team swept past Mitchell 25-17, 25-9, 25-14 on Thursday in Bridgeport.
The Bridgeport Bulldogs finished with 39 kills on the evening with Deaver and Loomis Goltl leading the charge. Deaver also led the defensive side finishing with nine digs along with freshman Brooklyn Mohrman.
The Bulldogs with the win, move to 17-9 on the season while Mitchell drops to 16-9.
Thursday’s contest was close at the beginning with Bridgeport getting the first-set win 25-17. The second set saw the more experienced Bulldogs take the set 25-9 before winning the third 25-14.
Bridgeport also saw Natalie Keenan-Vergil tally six kills while Grace Dean had five and Sydney Nein with three. Freshman Olivia Loomis-Goltl had two along with another freshman Avery Weibert with two.
The Bulldogs tallied 47 digs on the night. After Deaver and Mohrman’s nine digs, Nein, Paige Schmunk and Keenan-Vergil each had five, followed by Lindsie Leithead with four.
Nein finished the match with 22 points and five points. Teresa Santoyo finished with 12 points while Schmunk and Mohrman each had 11. Santoyo finished with six aces while Weibert and Mohrman each had four.
The Mitchell Tigers were led by Trinity Penn and Caani Banks each with five kills.
Kendra Hrasky led the way at the service line with eight points followed by Marjie Schmitt with three. Schmitt also had 13 assists in the match.
Dionicia Rodriguez led the Tigers with 13 digs followed by Hrasky with nine and Schmitt with seven.
Mitchell will have a home triangular on Monday against Bayard and Creek Valley.
Bridgeport will next be in action Thursday when they travel to face Gering on Thursday.
