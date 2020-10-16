Bridgeport volleyball topples Mitchell

BRIDGEPORT – Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and Karlie Deaver each tallied nine kills and the Bridgeport volleyball team swept past Mitchell 25-17, 25-9, 25-14 on Thursday in Bridgeport.

The Bridgeport Bulldogs finished with 39 kills on the evening with Deaver and Loomis Goltl leading the charge. Deaver also led the defensive side finishing with nine digs along with freshman Brooklyn Mohrman.

The Bulldogs with the win, move to 17-9 on the season while Mitchell drops to 16-9.

Thursday’s contest was close at the beginning with Bridgeport getting the first-set win 25-17. The second set saw the more experienced Bulldogs take the set 25-9 before winning the third 25-14.

Bridgeport also saw Natalie Keenan-Vergil tally six kills while Grace Dean had five and Sydney Nein with three. Freshman Olivia Loomis-Goltl had two along with another freshman Avery Weibert with two.

The Bulldogs tallied 47 digs on the night. After Deaver and Mohrman’s nine digs, Nein, Paige Schmunk and Keenan-Vergil each had five, followed by Lindsie Leithead with four.