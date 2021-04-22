Brody Brown, Jackson Margheim lead Lions to Morrill Invite title

MORRILL — Morrill’s Brody Brown carded a 78 to lead the Lions to the team title at the Morrill Invite on Thursday.

The Lions’ Jackson Margheim fired an 89 for third, and Kolton McMackin shot a 96 for fifth place as Morrill claimed the team title with a score of 386.

Morrill golf coach Terry Lofink said it was just good to get out and play some golf.

“We haven’t really got to play a lot because of the weather,” he said. “It’s been a tough week. Our last tournament was in Mitchell. It was brutal, and then and then we might have had one day after that to play (a practice round). Then, all of a sudden (the weather) got bad. It’s just been really hard for us to practice.”

Lofink said his team will have to continue to improve as the season goes on.

“We’ve talked about it all year. Brody’s that kind of guy who can continue to shoot that upper 70s, low 80s. If we can get some of these other guys to cut some strokes out, and get a couple of these guys down in the mid 80s, we’re going to be really, really tough as a team in Class D golf team. We have we have a nice golf team,” he said.

Lofink said his players need to slow down sometimes.