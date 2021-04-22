Brody Brown, Jackson Margheim lead Lions to Morrill Invite title

MORRILL — Morrill’s Brody Brown carded a 78 to lead the Lions to the team title at the Morrill Invite on Thursday.
The Lions’ Jackson Margheim fired an 89 for third, and Kolton McMackin shot a 96 for fifth place as Morrill claimed the team title with a score of 386.
Morrill golf coach Terry Lofink said it was just good to get out and play some golf.
“We haven’t really got to play a lot because of the weather,” he said. “It’s been a tough week. Our last tournament was in Mitchell. It was brutal, and then and then we might have had one day after that to play (a practice round). Then, all of a sudden (the weather) got bad. It’s just been really hard for us to practice.”
Lofink said his team will have to continue to improve as the season goes on.
“We’ve talked about it all year. Brody’s that kind of guy who can continue to shoot that upper 70s, low 80s. If we can get some of these other guys to cut some strokes out, and get a couple of these guys down in the mid 80s, we’re going to be really, really tough as a team in Class D golf team. We have we have a nice golf team,” he said.
Lofink said his players need to slow down sometimes.
“Sometimes, we just give strokes away. We play too fast. We give up on the hole. We get frustrated,” Lofink said. “With golf, you got to eliminate all that all that mental stuff that goes into the sport. I’m proud of the guys. It was just nice to go out here and play.”
Bayard took second with a score of 397 and placing four golfers in the individual top 10. Ben Sauer led the Tigers with a 93 for fourth place, Garrett Hopkins shot a 97 for sixth, Matt Applegate took seventh with a 100 and Caleb Wilkins shot a 107 for 10th.
Bridgeport’s Braxten Swires fired an 88 for second place as the Bulldogs captured third at 410. Harrison Barnette shot a 106 for ninth place for Bridgeport.
Rounding out the individual top 10 was Hemingford’s Daren McConville, who carded a 103 for eight place.
Morrill Invite
Team Standings
1, Morrill, 386; 2, Bayard, 397; 3, Bridgeport, 410; 4, Hemingford, 457; 5, Leyton, 470; 6, Potter-Dix, 582.
Individual Top 10
1, Brody Brown, Morrill, 78; 2, Braxten Swires, Bridgeport, 88; 3, Jackson Margheim, Morrill, 89; 4, Ben Sauer, Bayard, 93; 5, Kolton McMackin, Morrill, 96; 6, Garret Hopkins, Bayard, 97; 7, Matt Applegate, Bayard, 100; 8, Daren McConville, Hemingford, 103; 9, Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport, 106; 10, Caleb Wilkins, Bayard, 107.
Team Results
Bayard — Matt Applegate, 100; Garret Hopkins, 97; Ben Sauer, 93; Kolton Kriha, 111; Caleb Wilkins, 107.
Bridgeport — Braxten Swires, 88; Harrison Barnette, 106; Holden Schultz, 109; Darien McDonald, 107.
Potter-Dix — Shawn Waggoner, 123; Bryce Winter, 133; Josh Kaster, 126.
Hemingford — Daren McConville, 103; Drew Varner, 113; Dax Powell, 127; James Jacobs, 123; Zane Hinman, 118.
Leyton — Dillon Juelfs, 109; Peyton Abbott, 130; Chase Rushman, 123; Tyler Bayne, 108.
Morrill — Brody Brown, 78; Jackson Margheim, 89; Kolton McMackin 96; Riley Kaufman, 123; Isaiah Waite, 139.