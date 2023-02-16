Daniel Bula scored 21 points to match his uniform number on Thursday night.

But it was his shot with 1.2 seconds remaining in regulation that gave the Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team a thrilling 73-71 Region IX South sub-region win over Lamar Community College Thursday night at Cougar Palace.

“We played together and we went on some runs and we stayed together when they went on some runs,” Bula said.

The WNCC women cruised to a 73-37 victory in the opening game of the night.

The Cougar men had a 65-56 lead with 5 minutes, 31 seconds to play after a four-point play by Maurice Walker when he was fouled making a 3-pointer. After that, Lamar went on a 13-4 run to tie the game with 56.1 seconds to play.

Bula said when they tied it, the team knew this was their game and they played tough.

“I knew it was our game,” he said. “I said this is our game with the energy in front of the home crowd. We played together and we played well.”

Biko Johnson hit two free throws with 30 seconds to play for a 71-69 lead. Lamar came back as Kris Cook nailed two free throws with 14 seconds to play to knot it at 71.

WNCC called a timeout with 7.7 seconds and set up a play and Bula got the ball around the top of the paint and buried the basked.

A last second, half-court shot by Lamar came inches of going in for a game-winner, but it didn’t.

WNCC trailed at halftime 30-29 on a last second shot by Lamar. The Cougars then came out and vaulted to a 44-35 lead behind a Carl Thorpe bucket and led 54-41 on five points from Stephen Ovia.

WNCC had four players in double figures led by Bula with 21 points and three 3-pointers.

Thorpe tallied 15 points with two 3-pointers, while Biko Johnson has 12 points and was 8-of-14 from the charity stripe.

Maurice Walker finished with 11 points and two 3-pointers.

Women’s game

WNCC 73, Lamar 37: The Cougars ran out to a 29-2 first quarter lead and never looked back in a South Sub-region contest.

WNCC played strong defense with the fast start, holding Lamar to 14% shooting from the field and just 9% from beyond the arc in the opening half. WNCC shot 70% from the field in the opening half and buried 7-of-11 3-pointers.

WNCC led 45-11 at halftime.

WNCC had four players in double digits with Rashaan Smith leading the way with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Jayla Owen finished with 13 points while Yara Garcia and Bree Fowler each had 11 points. Garcia and Fowler each had two 3-pointers. Garcia also had eight rebounds.

Both WNCC teams will be back in action Saturday afternoon when they host McCook Community College beginning at 2 p.m. If the Cougar women’s team wins, the program will will clinch the South Sub-region and host the Region IX tournament March 9-11.