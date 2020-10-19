Bulldog boys, girls ready to make noise in Class B State Cross Country Championship

”This group is a pack running team and I’ve learned over the years that a good pack running team can be hard to beat. They run well together and they seem to always put themselves in the right positions to win meets. I’m excited to see how they compete on Friday,” he said.

To earn a state medal, Marez said the boys will have to complete like they did at the district competition.

“They will most definitely need to repeat that on Friday if they want to reach their goals. Our district is tough and it bodes well for any team that can win their district, but I feel like we have some momentum after finishing ahead of great teams like Hastings and Lexington,” he said. “We have so much respect for them and it feels good to know that we can run with them and put ourselves in position to run with anyone in the state. I feel like there are about five teams who have a legitimate chance to win the state meet. If the boys can repeat, or exceed, their performances from the district meet, the potential is there for us to finish on the medal stand.

Seiler led the way for the Bulldogs much of the year, after suffering a knee injury that hampered his performance last season. Now that he is healthy, Seiler has a good shot to take home a medal, Marez said.