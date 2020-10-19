Bulldog boys, girls ready to make noise in Class B State Cross Country Championship

Last year, the Gering girls cross country team brought home the Class B state championship with three runners cracking the top five.
The Bulldogs returned two of its top three runners, but Bulldog head coach Rick Marez said it may be tough for his team to repeat that success at Friday’s state meet.
“I don’t know if we will ever repeat that type of success, that was something special. But, I do think we can repeat our efforts and our desire to run our best at the state meet.,” he said.
Marez said he and his team don’t really discuss winning races, but focuses more on the individual aspect.
“We don’t really talk about winning as the season moves along, we talk about personal goals and we set marks that are realistically attainable. If we can hit our marks, we have the potential to have success,” he said.
At last year’s state meet, Shailee Patten and Madison Seiler finished second and third respectively. Marez said they both have as good a shot as anybody to finish at the top of the standings.
“Maddie and Shailee are two of the toughest competitors I have coached. They have the ability to run through a lot of discomfort and they aren’t afraid to challenge themselves,” Marez said. “Shailee has been running with a hip injury but a person would never know because she refuses to make an excuse. I think they can run with the front pack and if things work out, they can put themselves in a position to challenge for one of the top spots. It won’t be easy when I look at the number of incredible runners that will be toeing the line. I can’t say enough about the work ethic Maddie and Shailee have and the drive they have when they are in a race. It’s going to be fun.”
Marez said he feels like this year’s squad is better than last year’s, and will have to perform at its best to finish at or near the top of the team standings.
“We had a slow start to the season but I feel like our top three girls are better than they were a year ago and the other girls are in a position to really surprise some people in how they perform on a tough course in Kearney. We always shoot for the top five at the state meet and this year won’t be any different. If we run our best, we have a chance to place high.”
The boys will go into the state meet fresh off of winning the B-4 district title.
Peyton Seiler and Jack Franklin both finished in the top five in the district meet to lead Gering, and five Bulldogs finished in the top 15.
Marez said this year’s boys team is much improved from last year.
“They are definitely stronger this year than they were a year ago. This group of boys is pretty special to me. They were my first boys district championship group and I have a pretty good relationship with all of them,” Marez said. “We started the season talking about finishing in the top 5 at the state meet but as the year has progressed we started thinking we could finish a little higher.”
Marez said this year’s boys team has the potential to do what the girls team did last year.
”This group is a pack running team and I’ve learned over the years that a good pack running team can be hard to beat. They run well together and they seem to always put themselves in the right positions to win meets. I’m excited to see how they compete on Friday,” he said.
To earn a state medal, Marez said the boys will have to complete like they did at the district competition.
“They will most definitely need to repeat that on Friday if they want to reach their goals. Our district is tough and it bodes well for any team that can win their district, but I feel like we have some momentum after finishing ahead of great teams like Hastings and Lexington,” he said. “We have so much respect for them and it feels good to know that we can run with them and put ourselves in position to run with anyone in the state. I feel like there are about five teams who have a legitimate chance to win the state meet. If the boys can repeat, or exceed, their performances from the district meet, the potential is there for us to finish on the medal stand.
Seiler led the way for the Bulldogs much of the year, after suffering a knee injury that hampered his performance last season. Now that he is healthy, Seiler has a good shot to take home a medal, Marez said.
“Peyton is as healthy as he’s going to be and he’s running well,” he said. “We’ve been talking about finishing high in the standings since last year. If he does, he definitely will have earned it. Last year was tough because he wasn’t healthy and he started the season late. He is running with gratitude and a different focus this year and I know he is going to make it a great race. I can’t say enough about his toughness and his importance to our team chemistry. He’s worked harder than anyone both mentally and physically and I’ll be proud of him no matter where he finishes.”
The girls Class B state meet kicks off at 3 p.m. CST at Kearney Country Club. The boys race follows at 3:30.
