Bulldogs claim fourth straight C2-12 title with win over Bayard

BRIDGEPORT — For the fourth consecutive year, the Bridgeport High School boys basketball team claimed the championship of the Class C-2, Sub-district 12 Tournament after cruising to a 75-39 win over Bayard in the title game on Thursday evening in Bridgeport.
The victory sends Bridgeport into the C2-3 district final against Oakland-Craig on Saturday. The neutral-court site will be announced Friday. Winners of the eight district finals will qualify for the state tournament.
As the top seed in the C2-12 sub-district, Bridgeport was the heavy favorite to finish on top. The Bulldogs, who improved to 22-2, certainly accomplished that in dominating fashion by outscoring their two opponents by a combined total of 161-66.
Bridgeport first-year head coach Sean Sterkel, who won three sub-district titles as a player for the Bulldogs, said advancing to the next round is another step forward in this season’s journey.
“When I took this job over I asked what they really wanted to do here and what this group wanted to do was win games in the state tournament. This is one of those steps along the journey to doing that,” Sterkel said. “Now we’re down to a one-game season.”
Thursday’s contest was never in doubt as Bridgeport scored the first seven points in a row en route to building a quick 14-2 lead. Sophomore Braeden Stull was the catalyst in the initial surge as he scored nine of the Bulldogs’ first 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and an old-fashioned three-point play.
Bridgeport’s advantage never dropped out of double figures the rest of the way. The Bulldogs limited the Tigers to just four field goals in the first half as their lead grew to 37-11 at intermission.
Taking advantage of the solid play on the defensive end, the Bridgeport offense was hitting on all cylinders during a 15-0 run in a 3-minute stretch of the second quarter. Senior Luis Garza led the way by igniting for 13 points of his own in the frame, including a dunk, followed by a 3-pointer that pushed the Bridgeport lead to 30.
Much like in Tuesday’s semifinal victory over Kimball, Bridgeport managed to get lots of players on the court in the second half as the final result was determined.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to as many as 37 in the fourth quarter following a pair of 3-pointers from lethal sharpshooter Mason Nichols.
Garza led all scorers in the game with 20 points. Stull also finished in the double-figure scoring column with 11 points. Senior Brady Newkirk added nine points for the Bulldogs, who continue to grow in the right way.
“They’ve grown the way we wanted them to,” Sterkel said. “We’re far from a finished product, but these kids work hard every day to play their best for each other and for Bridgeport.”
Bayard ended its season with a final record of 13-11. Trevor Reish and Garret Hopkins led the Tigers offensively on Thursday with eight points each. Trenton Marquez and Daemon Avilez added seven points each.
Against Oakland-Craig on Saturday, Bridgeport will face an eastern Nebraska opponent with a record of 17-7. Oakland-Craig won the C2-3 sub-district title as the top seed.
Bayard (13-11) 4 7 12 16 - 39
Bridgeport (22-2) 16 21 20 18 - 75
BAYARD
Trenton Marquez 7, Jack Kildow 4, Daemon Avilez 7, Quintin Hassel 1, Trevor Reish 8, Warlance Eagle Hawk 2, Garret Hopkins 8, Trystan Muhr 2.
BRIDGEPORT
Braxten Swires 2, Cole Faessler 2, Braeden Stull 11, Austin Kenner 4, Brady Newkirk 9, Jake Wallesen 7, Kason Loomis 2, Bayler Sterkel 6, Rafi Cantu 4, Luis Garza 20, Mason Nichols 8.