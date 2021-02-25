Bulldogs claim fourth straight C2-12 title with win over Bayard

Bridgeport’s advantage never dropped out of double figures the rest of the way. The Bulldogs limited the Tigers to just four field goals in the first half as their lead grew to 37-11 at intermission.

Taking advantage of the solid play on the defensive end, the Bridgeport offense was hitting on all cylinders during a 15-0 run in a 3-minute stretch of the second quarter. Senior Luis Garza led the way by igniting for 13 points of his own in the frame, including a dunk, followed by a 3-pointer that pushed the Bridgeport lead to 30.

Much like in Tuesday’s semifinal victory over Kimball, Bridgeport managed to get lots of players on the court in the second half as the final result was determined.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to as many as 37 in the fourth quarter following a pair of 3-pointers from lethal sharpshooter Mason Nichols.

Garza led all scorers in the game with 20 points. Stull also finished in the double-figure scoring column with 11 points. Senior Brady Newkirk added nine points for the Bulldogs, who continue to grow in the right way.

“They’ve grown the way we wanted them to,” Sterkel said. “We’re far from a finished product, but these kids work hard every day to play their best for each other and for Bridgeport.”