Bulldogs, Mustangs advance to C2-12 final

Brehmer ended up leading all scorers in the contest with 17 points. Johnson finished right behind with 15, including a pair of 3-pointers.

After the teams played to a 16-16 tie at halftime, Morrill took its only lead on Libbie Schaefer's 3-pointer. The Mustangs answered with a 7-0 spurt and never trailed again.

Morrill, which ended its season with a record of 15-8, was led offensively by Schaefer with 11 points. Guerue followed with eight and Jaiden Steiner finished with six.

Matched up against Bridgeport for a third time, Hurlburt knows his squad is in for a tough challenge in Thursday's title game.

"They're a beast. They have everything and they're going to be tough," he said. "We're going to have to play a perfect game. We can't give them anything."

The Bulldogs won their 13th straight game with their victorious result against Bayard.

After the Tigers took their only lead at 7-6 on Grace Burry's 3-pointer midway through the opening quarter, Bridgeport ended the frame with a 14-9 advantage. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl accounted for 10 of those 14 points as she made her presence known in the paint.