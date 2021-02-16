Bulldogs, Mustangs advance to C2-12 final

BRIDGEPORT — Familiar foes will decide the championship of the Class C2, Sub-district 12 Girls Basketball Tournament.
Both Bridgeport and Gordon-Rushville posted double-digit wins in the semifinals on Tuesday night at Bridgeport High School to advance into the final, which will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The game will mark the third meeting between the Bulldogs and Mustangs in the span of just 12 days.
The top-seeded Bulldogs cruised to a 77-48 victory over rival Bayard in Tuesday's opening semifinal.
In the nightcap, second-seeded Gordon-Rushville used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 45-29 win over Morrill.
The second semifinal proved to be up for grabs going into the final frame. Morrill's Ilycia Guerue hit a jumper just before the buzzer to pull the Lions within 28-24 after three quarters of play. However, that ended up being the last field goal for Morrill the rest of the way.
"The defense played awesome," said Gordon-Rushville head coach Randy Hurlburt, whose team improved to 16-8. "They followed the game plan and didn't let Ilycia get loose. She's a really good athlete and hard to stop, so that was our focus."
Gordon-Rushville took advantage of the shooting drought by opening the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run to grab a 39-24 advantage. All 11 points were scored by senior Jayla Brehmer and freshman Haley Johnson. In fact, Brehmer and Johnson combined to score the Mustangs' final 22 points in a row.
Brehmer ended up leading all scorers in the contest with 17 points. Johnson finished right behind with 15, including a pair of 3-pointers.
After the teams played to a 16-16 tie at halftime, Morrill took its only lead on Libbie Schaefer's 3-pointer. The Mustangs answered with a 7-0 spurt and never trailed again.
Morrill, which ended its season with a record of 15-8, was led offensively by Schaefer with 11 points. Guerue followed with eight and Jaiden Steiner finished with six.
Matched up against Bridgeport for a third time, Hurlburt knows his squad is in for a tough challenge in Thursday's title game.
"They're a beast. They have everything and they're going to be tough," he said. "We're going to have to play a perfect game. We can't give them anything."
The Bulldogs won their 13th straight game with their victorious result against Bayard.
After the Tigers took their only lead at 7-6 on Grace Burry's 3-pointer midway through the opening quarter, Bridgeport ended the frame with a 14-9 advantage. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl accounted for 10 of those 14 points as she made her presence known in the paint.
The Bulldogs increased their lead into double figures in the second quarter. Mackenzie Liakos buried a 3-pointer to give Bridgeport a 30-16 advantage before Olivia Loomis-Goltl netted the Bulldogs' final five points of the first half to extend Bridgeport into a 39-22 lead at intermission.
Any hopes of a Bayard comeback were squashed in the first three minutes of the second half as Bridgeport used a 13-1 run to open up a commanding 51-23 cushion. Liakos capped the spurt with another trey.
Burry did her best to keep the Tigers within striking distance by scoring 12 of Bayard's 16 points in the third quarter, but Bridgeport proved to be too much to overcome.
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl led all scorers with 26 points. Her sister Olivia Loomis-Goltl followed right behind with 24 and Liakos finished with 11.
Burry paced Bayard offensively with 22 points. Hallie Cochran also had a solid game for the Tigers as she finished with 18 points.
Bayard ended its season with a record of 11-11.
Bayard (11-11) 9 13 16 10 - 48
Bridgeport (21-3) 14 25 22 16 - 77
BAYARD
Lexi Fiscus 1, Joslyn Hopkins 3, Grace Burry 22, Hallie Cochran 18, Daci Harter 3.
BRIDGEPORT
Olivia Loomis-Goltl 24, Brooklyn Mohrman 8, Natalie Keenan-Vergil 1, Sydney Nein 3, Mackenzie Liakos 11, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 26, Ellie Cline 2, Lindsie Leithead 2.
Gordon-Rushville (16-8) 14 2 12 17 - 45