Bulldogs, Tigers advance to C2-12 final

Four different Tigers scored in double figures in the contest. Avilez led the way with a game-high 14 points. Marquez followed with 11, while Hopkins and Trevor Reish finished with 10 each.

“Our senior leadership stepped up,” said Simons, whose squad improved to 13-10. “Guys were talking in the huddle saying they weren’t going to let us lose this one. Our seniors who were out there on the court in the fourth really helped us go on that run.”

Brian Turek paced Hemingford offensively with 12 points. Caiden Hill followed with eight for the Bobcats, who concluded their season with a record of 12-9.

Bridgeport, which improved to 21-2 with its win in the first semifinal, rained in 15 3-pointers against the Longhorns. Of those, 13 were made by players off the bench as Bridgeport head coach Sean Sterkel rested his starters for three and a half quarters.

“It was a game where we were able to get a lot of guys playing time,” Sterkel said. “The guys worked hard on passing the basketball, sharing the basketball, defending it, and playing fast. I think they did a good job of doing that.”

Bridgeport led 26-9 after the opening quarter and held a 48-17 lead at halftime. Rafi Cantu sank four treys in the first half, while Mason Nichols dropped in three.