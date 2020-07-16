Bush leads Bridgeport past WESTCO 19-7

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport’s KJ Bush drove in four runs to help lead the Bombers to a 19-7 win over the WESTCO Express on Thursday.
The Express jumped on top with two runs in the top of the first. WESTCO’s Aaron Price drove in Hunter Garcia on a grounder to Bridgeport pitcher Brandon Neiger. Tyson Klein smacked a single to score Andon Pittman giving WESTCO the 2-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, Dawson Kriha drew a walk that brought Jake Wallesen in to score to cut the lead to 2-1. An Alex Barnette single scored Kolton Kriha to tie the game at 2-2. Montgomery Brown drove in two runs on a double to right field. Scout Gamble and Dawson Kriha scored on the play to give Bridgeport the 4-2 advantage.
Bush picked up two of his RBIs in the bottom of the second. Nate Billy and Kolton Kriha scored on a Bush single to center field. Bush scored on a passed ball to give Bridgeport the 7-2 advantage with two outs. Barnette closed out the inning with a single that drove in Gamble.
The Bombers bats stayed alive the rest of the game putting up six runs in the third and five in the fourth ending the game 19-7 after five due to the 10-run rule.
Neiger pitched all five innings to get the win for Bridgeport. He struck out three Express batters and allowed nine hits and seven runs.
Bush’s four RBIs paced Bridgeport while Barnette also drove in three runs for the Bombers. Gamble and Brown each had two RBIs and Wallensen and Dawson Kriha each added one.
Pittman led the Express in batting with two RBIs and two runs on one hit and a walk. Garcia and Keegan Nation each had an RBI as did Klein, Price and Izaiah Torrez for WESTCO.
Price started the game on the mound for the Express sriking out two batters in 1.1 innings of work. Garcia pitched 2.2 innings of relief sriking out five Bridgeport batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.