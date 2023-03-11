It was a battle to the final seconds in the Region IX women’s basketball tournament championship game Saturday afternoon between No. 15 Casper College battled Western Wyoming Community College.

In the end two free throws by Sandra Frau-Garcia with 7.2 and 0.6 seconds to play gave Casper the 62-60 win at the Cougar Palace and their fourth regional title in six years.

The win sends Casper to the NJCAA national tournament in Lubbock, Texas, March 22-27 while Western Wyoming ends their season.

The last time Western Wyoming was in the championship was 2014 when they finished runner-up and the last time the Mustangs won a regional title was in back-to-back years in 1980 and ‘81.

Casper led 6-0 to start only to watch Western Wyoming answer back with 11 straight. Casper ended the quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Joslin Igo for a 17-15 lead.

Casper outscored Western Wyoming 16-8 as Casper pushed the lead to 29-19 on a Julia Palomo 3-pointer and led 33-23 at halftime.

Casper grabbed a 41-33 lead in the third on a Palomo 3-pointer, but Western Wyoming fought back and got to within a point, 45-44 on a Strauss old-fashioned 3-point play.

Casper hit a late bucket to lead 47-44 going into the fourth

Casper built a 10 point cushion in the fourth on an Ana Csenyi bucket, but the Mustangs fought back, tying the game at 56-56 with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left to play on a Strauss 3-pointer.

Casper’s Logann Alver answered with a bucket for Casper for a 58-56 lead. Emma Patik tied the game at 58 with 48 seconds to play. Alver came down and got a bucket for a Casper 60-58 lead with 32.3 seconds left.

Western Wyoming responded back as Kayla Thornton field goal with 21.1 to play tied the game at 60-60 with overtime in site. Casper was playing for the last shot, but Western Wyoming fouled with 12 seconds.

But, because the Mustangs were not in the bonus yet, Casper inbounded the ball from the sidelines. Casper was fouled with 7.2 seconds as Frau-Garcia made just one of two.

Western Wyoming had a chance for a chance to take the lead or win the game as they inbounded the ball with 6.7 seconds, but strong defense by Casper forced a turnover and Western fouled. Frau-Garcia made one of two free throws with .6 seconds and that was enough for the win.

Casper had three players in double figures. Alver and Igo each had 15 points while Palomo had 13.

Western Wyoming had three in double digits as well, led by Thornton with 18 followed by Strauss with 17 and Patik with 12.

The 16-player all-tournament team was also announced Saturday and four players from Casper and Western Wyoming were each on the team. Those from Casper on the team included Frau-Garcia, Palomo, Alvar, and Goed. Those from Western Wyoming included Strauss, Thornton, Ashelynn Birch and Tamryn Blom.

Other members of the all-tournament team included WNCC’s Mackenzie Joseph, Northwest’s Kamber Good Luck, NJC’s Bailee Hart, Otero’s Hedde Kohne, Trinidad State’s Mya Williams and Yie Exposito-Perez, and Laramie County’s Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi and Halle Hester.

The all-region and all-defensive teams were announced as well.

Those on the south included WNCC’s Jayla Owen, Shiho Isono, and Ola Duda; McCook’s Taryn Lindsey and Vanessa Jurewicz; NJC’s Saneya Martinez; Otero’s Kohne, Katia Nekic, and Gia Bradley and Trinidad’s Exposito-Perez.

North all-region players included Casper’s Igo and Frau-Garcia; Western Wyoming’s Thornton and Strauss; EWC’s Ines Gnahore; Northwest’s Roxanne Rogers and Darla Hernandez; and LCCC’s Hester, Jamy de Kock and Lylah Spring.

The South all-defensive team included WNCC’s Yara Garcia, Trinidad’s Williams, Otero’s Kone, NJC’s Jailyn Potts and McCook’s Gemma Gruettner Bacoul.

The North all-defensive team included Casper’s Palomo, Western Wyoming’s Thornton, EWC’s Neylan Vila Delicado, LCCC’s Spring and Northwest’s Hernandez.

The North coach of the year was Casper’s Dwight Gunnare and the South coach of the year was Isaac Lu.

Casper 17 16 14 15 – 62

W. Wyoming 15 8 23 16 – 60

Casper (62):

Celina Arnlund 2, Logann Alver 15, Flora Goed 4, Sandra Frau-Garcia 9, Julia Palomo 13, Ana Csenyi 4. Joslin Igo 15.

Western Wyoming (60):

Kayde Strauss 17, Emma Patik 12, Hannah Harris 2, Ashelynn Birch 5, Kayla Thornton 18, Tamryn Blom 4, Tayana Crowder 2.