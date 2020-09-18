Chadron edges Gering with late touchdown

What a nail-biting of a high school football game between Gering and Chadron Friday night at Gering’s Memorial Stadium.
Gering led for most of the last three quarters until Chadron’s Justus Alcorn barreled over from 1-yard out followed by a successful 2-point conversion to give the Cardinals a come-from-behind 16-14 win over the Bulldogs on Gering’s homecoming night.
Chadron coach Mike Lecher said it was a great Friday night football game between two talented teams.
“It was a really good high school football game and we made a lot of mistakes early and Gering played pretty error-free for the most part,” Lecher said. “They have improved a great deal and they had an opportunity to beat us and we kind of fortunate at the end.”
Chadron got the plays when they needed to and that was the difference in the game.
“There were a lot of times we didn’t make very good plays at all,” Lecher said. “We are just happy with a win and we are happy to be here on a football field win or lose. You always want to win, but it feels good to be here on a Friday night.”
Gering’s attempt for its first win of the season was oh-so-close. The game came down to a fourth and one with 30 seconds to play and Chadron was stopped twice at the 1-yard-line by a Gering defense that played their heart out. Alcorn, all 6-foot-4 of his big body, went over for the tying touchdown.
“That was definitely the ball game right there,” Lecher said. “We haven’t worked on quarterback sneak much at all this year. We let the clock burn down so that Gering wouldn’t have much time left. We got on that play and the pass play for two points might have been even a bigger play.”
Gering’s effort on the field was heroic even though they fell short on the scoreboard. Gering coach Danny O’Boyle was pleased for the most part of how his team played short-handed.
“I thought we played pretty well at times,” O’Boyle said. “That was the most complete game we played by far. We played four quarters finally. Unfortunately, we couldn’t finish at the end. I am so proud of our guys for coming out. We had 19 guys and going to war and taking it to the end. I feel so bad for our guys, we were so close and there are a lot of what-ifs that go into that game. We have to find a way to finish.”
The defense played strong through out except for a few blunders against a Chadron offense that has plenty of weapons with Alcorn, Dawson Dunbar, and Xander Provance.
“Our defense played really well all night I thought,” O’Boyle said. “Unfortunately, we had two big miscues for us with the safety at the end of the third quarter and then the blocked punt when we had the field flipped. We didn’t execute well enough and that is what it came down to.”
At the end of the day, O’Boyle said this is a game they can build off and learn from as they get ready to host Alliance next Friday.
“I am extremely proud of our guys,” he said. “Of all the things we have faced this week, to lose the numbers that we did and for our guys to come out and give everything they had, that was good to see. At the end of the day a loss is a loss and we will learn from it.”
Chadron started the game quickly as they took the opening drive in just four plays to the endzone as Provance scored on a 2-yard run for the opening score in just over two minutes for the 6-0 lead.
Neither team scored again in the first quarter. Gering took control of the ball late in the first and went in to score with 9:58 left in the half on a Brady Radzymski pass to Tyler Garrett on a 13-pass play to tie the game.
On the kickoff, Gering had a short kick that turned into an offside kick and took possession. They couldn’t do anything with it, but midway in the second half, Gering got the ball at midfield and used a 13-play drive as Radzymski looked to pass but tucked the ball under and dove in from 8-yards out for the go-ahead score. Gering converted the 2-point play as Radzymski found Carmelo Timblin for the conversion and the 14-6 lead with 4.4 seconds to play.
Chadron made the last seconds interesting as Provance went the distance on the kickoff but it was called d back on a penalty.
The second half was a battle. Chadron had the only score in the third quarter with a safety after a punt to make the score 14-8. After that, it was a battle between both defenses. Gering took possession of the ball with 4:57 to play. Gering had a big run for a first down, but it was called back because of a penalty. Gering had to punt, and Chadron got the block and took over at the 34-yard line with 2:34 to play in the game.
Dunbar started the drive for Chadron with a 12-yard run followed by a 16-yard pass from Alcorn to Dunbar to the three. Gering held Chadron to just two yards on three downs and faced a fourth and one with 29.6 seconds. That was when Alcorn went over the fore tying score and then the Cardinals were successful on the 2-point play.
Chadron 6 0 2 8 – 16
Gering 0 14 0 0 – 14
First Quarter
C – Xander Provance 2-yard run (2-pt failed), 9:48, 0-6
Second Quarter
G – Brady Radzymski to Tyler Garrett 13-yard pass (kick failed), 9:58, 6-6.
G – Radzymski 8-yard run (Radzymski to Carmelo Timblin), 4.4, 14-6.
Third Quarter
C – Safety, 2:16, 14-8.
Fourth Quarter
C – Justis Alcorn 1-yard run (2-point pass good), 27.3, 14-16.
