Chadron edges Gering with late touchdown

At the end of the day, O’Boyle said this is a game they can build off and learn from as they get ready to host Alliance next Friday.

“I am extremely proud of our guys,” he said. “Of all the things we have faced this week, to lose the numbers that we did and for our guys to come out and give everything they had, that was good to see. At the end of the day a loss is a loss and we will learn from it.”

Chadron started the game quickly as they took the opening drive in just four plays to the endzone as Provance scored on a 2-yard run for the opening score in just over two minutes for the 6-0 lead.

Neither team scored again in the first quarter. Gering took control of the ball late in the first and went in to score with 9:58 left in the half on a Brady Radzymski pass to Tyler Garrett on a 13-pass play to tie the game.

On the kickoff, Gering had a short kick that turned into an offside kick and took possession. They couldn’t do anything with it, but midway in the second half, Gering got the ball at midfield and used a 13-play drive as Radzymski looked to pass but tucked the ball under and dove in from 8-yards out for the go-ahead score. Gering converted the 2-point play as Radzymski found Carmelo Timblin for the conversion and the 14-6 lead with 4.4 seconds to play.