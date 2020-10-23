Chadron, Sidney girls finish in top 7 at state cross country

The Panhandle was well represented in the Class C Girl’s Cross Country State Championships on Friday.
The Chadron girls finished fifth overall with 112 points. The Cardinal girls was just behind Ogallala, which finished fourth with 107 points.
Boone Central won the girls team race with 74 points followed by Douglas County West in second with 100 points and Lincoln Christian in third with 101 points.
On the boy’s side, Sidney finished in second with 99 points with 99 points, just behind team champion Milford with 87 points.
The girl’s individual race saw plenty of top performances for local runners. Sidney freshman Talissa Tanquary was the highest local finisher, finishing 12th overall with a time of 20:18.2. Alexus Sindelar of Pierce won the individual title with a time of 19:18.1, which was 10 seconds faster than Ogallala freshman Lindee Henning.
Sidney had another runner in the Top 25 as junior Lydia Peters took 18th in a time of 20:47.1. Other Sidney runners included Rheo Dykstra in 51st (21:50.2), Jenju Peters in 84th (23:01.1), Zoey Dornbier in 102nd (24:47.5), and Erika Meakins in 103rd (25:09.9).
Chadron’s top runner was freshman Grace Pyle, who took 24th in 20:57.1. The Cardinals; Makinley Fuller finished right behind in 28th (21:10.8) while Mackenzie Anderson took 36th in 21:26.2.
Other Cardinals include Micaiah Fuller in 62nd (22:09.2), Aliyah Mills in 80th (22:51.1), and Leila Tewahade in 93rd (23:47.4).
Other local individual runners include Gordon-Rushville’s Tyrah American Horse in 75th (22:41.6).
Individually for the Class C boys, Sidney had three runners finish in the Top 40. The Red Raiders were led by junior Daniel Bashtovol, who took 7th overall with a time of 17:01.8. Bashtoval just finished seconds in front of Mitchell senior Caden Knutson, who took 8th with a time of 17:02.8.
Sidney also got a 35th place from Mitchell Dear (17:46.5) and a 37th place from Treyson Johnstone (17:48.8). Other Red Raiders include Julian Maytorena in 65th (18:26.3), Tre Canas taking 81st (18:38.8), and Rhett Dykstra taking 111th (19:43.8).
Mitchell had some top runners as well. After Knutson’s 8th place finish, the Tigers; Easton Anderson took 70th (19:30.0), and Ashtyn Martin finishing 93rd (18:53.4).
Chadron was well-represented at state. The Cardinals were led by Carter Ryan taking 53rd (18:11.6), followed by Gavin Sloan grabbing 59th (19:21.8), and Nathan Burch in 69th (18:29.3),
Class C Girl’s Team Standings
1, Boone Central 74; 2, Douglas County West 100; 3, Lincoln Christian 101; 4, Ogallala 107; 5, Chadron 112; 6, Pierce 117; 7, Sidney 120; 8, Fort Calhoun 126; 9, Milford 132; 10, Minden 148; 11, Columbus Scotus 148; 12, Aurora 149; 13, Grand Island Central Catholic 170; 14, Ashland-Greenwood 174; 15, Platteview 174.
Class C Boy’s Team Standings
1, Milford 87; 2, Sidney 99; 3, Fort Calhoun 101; 4, Lincoln Christian 102; 5, Aurora 104; 6, Malcolm 110; 7, Columbus Scotus 111; 8, Minden 125; 9, Pierce 125; 10, St. Paul 126; 11, Gothenburg 132; 12, Broken Bow 135; 13, O’Neill 172; 14, Boys Town 204; 15, Louisville 244.
Bridgeport’s Lang finishes 15th in Class D
The Bridgeport girls finished the Class D state cross country meet with a 15th place finish and the Bulldogs’ Sarah Lang took 25th individual at Kearney Country Club on Friday.
Lang, a senior ran the course in in 21:24.8. Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens won Class D with a time of 19:06.6.
Morrill junior Paityn Homan was the next local runner, taking 29th with a time of 21:29.9.
Bridgeport took 15th in the meet followed right behind with Hemingford in 16th and Bayard in 18th.
Bridgeport’s runners after Lang included Bethany Nichols in 94th (24:14.72), Claire Linders in 105th (24:51.89), Jenna Eichthaler in 119th (26:58.2), and Demetria Lapaseotes in 121st (29:12.9).
Hemingford’s three runners that placed include Carlye Kresl in 61st (22:48.24), Destiny Hanson in 70th (23;09.27), and Catherine Bryner in 115th (26:35.18).
Bayard was paced by sophomore Cambree Schmaltz in 73rd (23:19.71). Other Tigers include Laura Albro in 99th (24:35.61), Ashley Garza in 114th (26:32.29), Laisha Garza in 118th (26:44:96), and Sharon Garza in 120th (27:34.33).
Kimball Chantel Malson finished 77th (23:22.8).
The boy’s Class D race saw the Garden County team take ninth with 83 points. Aquinas Catholic won Class D with 14 points. Bayard finished the meet in 17th with 149 points.
The highest local runner was Garden County senior Michael Christiansen, who took 27th overall in a time of 18:14.1. Christiansen picked up 15 points in team race. Other Garden County runners that competed include Nate Billey finishing 56th (18:48.19), Zeke Christiansen taking 62nd (18:53.46), and Gunner Roberson finishing 95th (19:45.87).
Bayard also competed and was led by Daemon Avilez in 47th in running a time of 18:34.14. Other Tigers that ran include Lawrence Miller taking 85th (19:24.25); Trenton Carrizales taking 119th (20:29.9), Zachary Araujo finishing 126th (20:55.2), and Nathaniel Barker taking 133rd (23:38.6).
Other local boy runners in Class D include Bridgeport’s Elijah Conley taking 68th (19:06.3), Hemingford’s Zane Hinman taking 77th (19:18.8), and Morrill’s Luke Ott taking 105th (20:04.1).
Class D Girls Team Scores
1, McCool Junction 41; 2, Ainsworth 42; 3, Bloomfield-Wausa 47; 4, North Central 57; 5, Ravenna 57; 6, North Platte St. Pats 68; 7, Tri County 71; 8, Norfolk Catholic 73; 9, Fullerton 77; 10, Crofton 80; 11, Palmyra 93; 12, Hastings St. Cecilia 102; 13, Wisner-Pilger 108; 14, Axtell 130; 15, Bridgeport 147. 16, Hemingford 160; 17, Hi-Line 169; 18, Bayard 185.
Class D Boys Team Scores
1, Aquinas Catholic 14; 2, Norfolk Catholic 19; 3, Freeman 61;; 4, Axtell 68; 5, McCool Junction 69; 6, Ainsworth 72; 7, Sandhills Valley 78; 8, North Platte St. Pats 82; 9, Garden County 83; 10, BRLD 95; 11, Mullen 99; 12, West Holt 115; 13, Shelton 118; 14, Crofton 123; 15, Osmond 136; 16, Ravenna 139; 17, Bayard 149; 18, Doniphan-Trumbull 179.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!