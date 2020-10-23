Chadron, Sidney girls finish in top 7 at state cross country

The Panhandle was well represented in the Class C Girl’s Cross Country State Championships on Friday.

The Chadron girls finished fifth overall with 112 points. The Cardinal girls was just behind Ogallala, which finished fourth with 107 points.

Boone Central won the girls team race with 74 points followed by Douglas County West in second with 100 points and Lincoln Christian in third with 101 points.

On the boy’s side, Sidney finished in second with 99 points with 99 points, just behind team champion Milford with 87 points.

The girl’s individual race saw plenty of top performances for local runners. Sidney freshman Talissa Tanquary was the highest local finisher, finishing 12th overall with a time of 20:18.2. Alexus Sindelar of Pierce won the individual title with a time of 19:18.1, which was 10 seconds faster than Ogallala freshman Lindee Henning.

Sidney had another runner in the Top 25 as junior Lydia Peters took 18th in a time of 20:47.1. Other Sidney runners included Rheo Dykstra in 51st (21:50.2), Jenju Peters in 84th (23:01.1), Zoey Dornbier in 102nd (24:47.5), and Erika Meakins in 103rd (25:09.9).