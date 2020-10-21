Chadron, Sidney to battle for Class C cross country title

“We all go into Friday wanting to win, that’s normal. I’ve seen anything happen on that hill,” she said. “I have been there on the best of days and the worst of days. We just need to trust our training and I hope the athletes do one thing that is very important in running and in life ... believe in themselves! They truly are amazing and with or without a state title, they should be proud of the season they have had. We have all faced a ton of adversity this fall and here we are. I am so grateful we have made it this far.”