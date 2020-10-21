Chadron, Sidney to battle for Class C cross country title

The Class C state cross country championships are going to be a battle this season as the Sidney and Chadron girls will be battling for a top five finish or even a state title. But it is the Sidney boys that are aiming to earn a second state title in three years when the state meet is run on Friday in Kearney.
The boys side has the Sidney boys aiming for a title after winning the Class C-5 title last week. The Sidney boys picked up 32 points in the meet and was led by district champ Daniel Bashtovol, a junior, who won with a time of 16 minutes, 33.72 seconds.
Sidney coach Donna Wiedeburg said her team is ready to go come Friday.
“We are healthy and excited to go compete,” she said. “We have worked hard since June and look forward to seeing how that will translate Friday.”
This is the third straight year Sidney has competed in Class C. Before that, they have been in and out of Class B. The boys won the Class C state title in 2018 and finished third a year ago. Daniel Bashtovol, who won the district title on Thursday, finished fourth at state a year ago.
The Sidney boy’s march to a state included a district championship, which saw three Red Raiders finish in the top 15 at districts.
Behind Bashtovol was junior Mitchell Deer, who placed third in 16:57.46, and Treyson Johnstone, a junior who took 10th in 17:40.15. The Sidney boys also will have in attendance running Julian Maylorena, Tre Canas, and Rhett Dykstra.
Wiedeburg said her team can win, but she has seen strange things happen at state over the years.
“We all go into Friday wanting to win, that’s normal. I’ve seen anything happen on that hill,” she said. “I have been there on the best of days and the worst of days. We just need to trust our training and I hope the athletes do one thing that is very important in running and in life ... believe in themselves! They truly are amazing and with or without a state title, they should be proud of the season they have had. We have all faced a ton of adversity this fall and here we are. I am so grateful we have made it this far.”
Wiedeburg said this season has been crazy, but they survived this pandemic craziness and are competing at state.
“This has been a crazy season,” she said. “In early August, I hoped we would get to compete in at least [meet].”
Sidney, however, will have plenty of local company at state on the boy’s side. The top three teams from districts, which also includes Broken Bow and Gothenburg, will have their full teams at state. Individually, Chadron and Mitchell will be well-represented at state with individual runners.
Chadron finished fourth as a team, but qualified three individuals for state, led by junior Carter Ryan, who took 9th in 17”16.48. Other Cardinals making state include sophomore Gavin Sloan, who finished 13th, and senior Nathan Burch, who finished 15th.
Mitchell, who tied Chadron for fourth with 55 points, will have three runners at state. The Tigers will be led by two of the premier runners in Class C in seniors Ashtyn Martin and Caden Knutson. Martin finished fourth in 17:02.23 while Knutson took fifth, just seconds behind in 17:03.70.
The other Mitchell runner to make state is sophomore Easton Anderson, who finished 11th in 17:48.34.
The class C girl’s race should come down to the wire. Sidney and Chadron will have their entire team there competing. The race should be interesting as Ogallala’s Lindee Henning, a freshman, had the second-best time in the four districts at 19:28.87 behind Pierce’s Alexus Sindelar’s 19:19.17.
Wiedeburg said that district competition should be beneficial when it comes to state.
“We were excited to have been a part of such a competitive girl’s race at districts alongside Chadron and Ogallala,” she said. “We have raced against Chadron quite a few times, and they are very good. Racing against them all season has made us a better team. We both have quite a few young runners and that is exciting for the future of XC in the Western Panhandle.”
Chadron finished second in Class C-5 with 39 points, just a point ahead of Sidney’s 40. The Cardinals put four runners in the Top 15. Chadron was paced by freshman Grace Pyle, who took sixth with a time of 20:40.93 followed by sophomore Makinley Fuller, who took 8th in 20:45.47.
Chadron saw a 10th place finish from junior Mackenzie Anderson in 21:13.40, while Micaiah Fuller, a sophomore, took 15th in 21:58.69.
Sidney had three girls finish in the top 12, including district runner-up Talissa Tanquary. Tanguary, a freshman, was 19 seconds behind Ogallala’s Henning with a time of 19:47.18. Junior Lydia Peters finished fifth with a time of 20:05.90 while Rheo Dykstra took 12th in 21:28.73.
Other members of the Chadron and Sidney team making the state meet are all underclassman. Chadron will have Aliyah Mills, a junior, and Leila Tewahade, a junior, running at state. The Red Raiders Will also see freshmen Zoey Dombier and Jenju Peters, and junior Erika Meakins at state.
The only other local runner in Class C to earn a spot at state as a Top 15 finisher was Gordon-Rushville’s Tyrah American Horse, a freshman, who finished 14th at state in 21:42.04.
Class C rill run at 12:30 p.m. for the girls and 1 p.m. for the boys. The awards ceremony for Class C will be around 1:30 p.m. MST. The awards ceremony this year will be held near the finish line.
Bayard sending boys, girls to Class D state meet
The Bayard Tigers will be sending both teams to the Class D state tournament including the district champion the Bayard girls, who topped Bridgeport for the title by four points.
The Bayard girls won the tile with just two runners in the Top 15. Bayard senior Laisha Garza finished ninth with a time of 22:41.84 followed by Cambree Schmaltz, a sophomore, who took 11th in 22:47.51.
Other members of the Bayard team that will be running at state include junior Laura Albro, freshman Ashley Garza, and sophomore Sharon Garza.
Bridgeport will also me baking the trip to Kearney with their entire team in tack. The Bulldogs were led by district runner-up Sarah Lang, a senior, who finished the race in 21:11.44 behind district champion Callie Coble of Mullen.
The rest of the Bridgeport team that will be running at state includes sophomores Bethany Nichols and Claire Linders, and senior Jenna Eichthaler.
The Hemingford girls squeaked in as a team by finishing third with 32 points, just a point ahead of Sutherland. The Bobcats were led by freshman Carlye Kresl, who finished 8th in 22:39.01. Other members of the team include junior Destiny Hanson and sophomore Catherine Bryner.
Several individual runners from the area also made state. Morrill’s Paityn Homan, a junior, earned a berth with a third-place finish at districts in 21:12.99.
Other members making state included Crawford senior Jillian Brennan with a 7th place finish, Kimball junior Chantel Malson with a 12th place finish, and Creek Valley’s Samantha Marin with a 15th place finish.
There will be two teams in the boys Class D meet. Garden County ran away with the team title, placing all four runners in the top six in cruising to the district title with just nine points. Senior Michael Christiansen finished third in a time of 18:14. Followed by sophomore Nate Billey in fourth (18:33.24), freshman Zake Christiansen in fifth (18:38.92), and freshman Gunner Roberson in sixth (18:39.29).
Bayard earned a spot at state with a team total of 31 points. The Tigers had two runners place in the Top 15, led by senior Daemon Avilez in 7th (18:41.03) and sophomore Lawrence Miller in 13th (19:04.34).
Also making a trip to state for Bayard includes freshmen Trenton Carrizales, Zachary Araujo, and Nathaniel Barker.
Other area runners that earned a spot at state with a Top 15 finish includes Bridgeport sophomore Elijah Conley with a 9th place finish (18:42.81), Morrill sophomore Luke Ott with a 12th place finish (18:51.15), Kimball sophomore Matthew Johnson with a 14th finish (19:10.80), and Hemingford sophomore Zane Hinman with a 15th finish (19:28.22).
Class D runners will run at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. MST with the awards to follow at noon.
