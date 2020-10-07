Chadron State eager to open football season

After a long delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chadron State College football team will open its season on Saturday against the Colorado Mesa Mavericks in Grand Junction. Kickoff is set for noon

The game is the first of six the Eagles have scheduled this fall. The next two, against South Dakota Mines on Oct. 17 and Black Hills State on Oct. 24, will be at CSC’s Elliott Field. The remaining three will be on the road.

“We’re anxious to play,” Chadron State Head Coach Jay Long said. “We’ve been practicing for at more than four weeks and we’re ready to go against somebody else.”

There was no guarantee the Eagles would play this fall, but at least 50 Eagles spent much of the summer in Chadron, lifting weights and working out on their own several times a week with hopes they’d eventually get to take the field.

Finally, when the football season would normally be at the halfway point, a shortened schedule is beginning. The Eagles and their three upcoming opponents apparently are the only Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams planning to play this fall.

About 120 players are on the CSC roster. They include a dozen returning starters, 26 more lettermen, 15 who were redshirt freshmen last fall but didn’t play, 10 transfers and nearly 40 freshmen.