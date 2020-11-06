Chadron State football team to play at Kearney

After a nine-year hiatus, the Chadron State College football team will renew its interstate rivalry with the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday afternoon in Kearney. Kickoff will be at 2 p.m.

The Eagles and the Lopers were not planning to meet this year until the COVID-19 pandemic interfered with sports schedules worldwide. Neither of their conferences are sponsoring championship competition this fall, but CSC and UNK are among a handful of NCAA II teams wanting to play, so the game was arranged.

This will be the fourth contest for the Eagles this fall and second for Kearney. CSC is 2-1 after losing its opener in overtime and defeating South Dakota Mines twice, 41-25 and 37-22. The Lopers opened their abbreviated schedule last Saturday with a 31-26 win at Pittsburg State in Kansas.

Eagles’ Head Coach Jay Long played center on Chadron State teams that edged the Lopers four years in a row in the late 1990s. He said winning those games was among the highlights of his athletic career, and he’s excited that the rivalry is being revived.

“Playing Kearney is one of my greatest memories,” Long said. “They were terrific games and I’m sure Saturday’s game will be another tough, physical contest.”