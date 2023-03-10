VIRGINIA BEACH, Virgina — Both Chadron State College entries placed fifth in the weight throw Friday afternoon at the NCAA Division II national indoor track championship.

The new All-Americans are Kyla Sawvell, a senior from Wall, S.D., and Daniel Reynolds, a junior from Granby, Colo.

Sawvell threw the 20-pound weight 19.88 meters, or 65-feet, 2 ¾ inches, and Reynolds heaved the 35-pound weight 20.45 meters, or 67-1 ¼ inches.

Both placings were similar to their rankings entering nationals. Sawvell was tied for fourth and fifth with a best of 65-11 ½, and Reynolds shared sixth place at 67-3 ½.

Both of their marks and placings Friday are big improvements from their performances at last year’s national meet, when, ironically, both placed 12th overall.

Sawvell’s best throw last year measured 59-7 ¾ and Reynolds’ top mark was 61-8 ½.

The women’s weight throw winner this year was senior Brooklynn Chipps of Wayne State in Nebraska at 67-11 while the men’s winner was junior Peyton Barton of Missouri Southern at 72-2 ½.

Others women in the top four were Kyria Moore of Adelphi in New York, 65-10 ½, and Zoe Pentecost of Indianapolis University and Judith Essemiah of Grand Valley State in Michigan, both at 65-9 ½.

The men’s runner-up, Bryce Spencer of Lubbock Christian in Texas, threw 68-10. Ben Haas of Hillsdale in Michigan was third at 67-9 ¾ and Jacob Luebbert of Missouri S&T was fourth at 67-8 ¾.

Twenty-three Chadron State athletes have earned All-American honors at the DII National Indoor Championships since 2014.

Sawvell is scheduled to compete in the shot put on Saturday. There are 16 qualifiers and she is one of five who have marks exceeding 50 feet this winter.