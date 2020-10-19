Chadron State's offense shines during 41-25 victory

Chadron State scored again with midway in the final frame by going 88 yards on five plays. Holst connected with Mikelson on a 39-yard pass in along the south sideline. Starks rumbled for 25 yards on the next play and then went the final four yards to the end zone.

The visitors proved they also had lots of ammunition on the first play after the kickoff. That’s when Johanssen hooked up with Zur on a 65-yard bomb that went the distance. The Hardrockers’ rookie quarterback also ran for the conversion, making the score 35-18.

But the Eagles were not to be denied. This time they used nine plays to go 76 yards and took more than five minutes off the clock. A Holst to Thurness pass for 24 yards moved the ball to midfield. Holst scrambled for eight yards to help overcome a holding penalty and freshman scatback Jeydon Cox (160 pounds) had two carries gain 14 yards before Starks entered the game and went to last nine to the end zone.

By this time heavy snow was falling, but Mines continued the fourth quarter scoring bonanza by going 79 yards on eight plays. The big ones were a 23-yard run by Johanssen and his 39-yard pass hookup with Eastman. All-star running back Ahmed Lewis went the final five yards with 37 seconds left in the game.