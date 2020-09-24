Chadron volleyball team earns hard-fought win over Scottsbluff

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON – The Chadron volleyball team held off a late Scottsbluff rally Thursday to capture a four-set win 25-15, 25-6, 19-25, 25-22.

Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral, who graduated from Chadron, said this was a good learning match for her team against a talented Chadron squad.

“Overall, there were a lot of ups and downs,” Foral said. “Chadron has some good hitters that took us too long to adjust to, and we didn’t execute when we needed to. I thought the girls showed a lot of fight coming out in the third the way they did. We just needed to finish. This was a good mental challenge for us and I think it opened our eyes to a few things. We knew Chadron was going to be tough and a grind. I just don’t think we were quite ready.”

The first set saw the Cardinals jump out to a 16-8 lead and win the set 25-15.

The second set saw Jacey Garrett serve straight points to lead 8-0. Later Anika Burke ran off three points for a 15-3 lead. The Cardinals won the second set as Garrett had an ace for the 25-6 win.

Foral said her team needed to show the same fight all match-long as they did in the third set.