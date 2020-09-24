Chadron volleyball team earns hard-fought win over Scottsbluff

CHADRON – The Chadron volleyball team held off a late Scottsbluff rally Thursday to capture a four-set win 25-15, 25-6, 19-25, 25-22.
Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral, who graduated from Chadron, said this was a good learning match for her team against a talented Chadron squad.
“Overall, there were a lot of ups and downs,” Foral said. “Chadron has some good hitters that took us too long to adjust to, and we didn’t execute when we needed to. I thought the girls showed a lot of fight coming out in the third the way they did. We just needed to finish. This was a good mental challenge for us and I think it opened our eyes to a few things. We knew Chadron was going to be tough and a grind. I just don’t think we were quite ready.”
The first set saw the Cardinals jump out to a 16-8 lead and win the set 25-15.
The second set saw Jacey Garrett serve straight points to lead 8-0. Later Anika Burke ran off three points for a 15-3 lead. The Cardinals won the second set as Garrett had an ace for the 25-6 win.
Foral said her team needed to show the same fight all match-long as they did in the third set.
“We came out in the third set like we should have to start the match,” she said. “You could tell the girls were a little more determined and a little more focused. We also adjusted our block and put more emphasis on where we needed to be on defense, which really helped.”
In the third set, Gracee Michael served the Bearcats to a 2-0 lead behind a Payton Burda kill. Scottsbluff led 4-1 before Chadron came back on three Macey Daniels service points for a 5-4 lead.
That was short-lived as Megan Bewley served up eight points for a 14-6 Bearcat lead. Chadron came back and sliced the lead to 16-13 only to watch Scottsbluff go back up 19-13. The Bearcats held a 22-15 lead only to watch Chadron slice the lead to 23-19. Quincy Johnson stopped the rally with a kill and then Izzy Wright hammered home the final point to push the match to a fourth set.
Scottsbluff started the fourth set leading 8-3 after three Bewley points. Chadron came back to cut the lead to 9-7 and then took the lead at 19-14. Scottsbluff kept fighting, tying the set at 21-21 and later at 22-22. Chadron got the serve back and got the final two points for the match win.
Chadron, 7-7, won for the second time over Scottsbluff, beating them in four sets earlier in the season. The Cardinals will be back in action Tuesday when they face Gordon-Rushville.
Scottsbluff drops to 5-4 on the season will next be in action Tuesday when they travel to Sidney. The Red Raiders are 12-1 on the season.
