Chadron volleyball team tops Scottsbluff in four sets

“Scottsbluff is a tough team and when we see them again in a few weeks, it will be another tough match,” Hoffman said. “They are definitely one of the teams to beat in the Panhandle. Give them all the credit in the world for giving us a tough match. They are a tough team. and no one should overlook them at all.”

Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said her team had too many mistakes in the match and that is what hurt them.

“It definitely wasn’t our best night,” Foral said. “I don’t know if we showed up ready to play which is really unfortunatre. I said this last week too, and one of the things we are stressing is this season you don’t know what will happen and the season could end tomorrow for all we know. I think we took this one for granted. I am not sure we were focused like we should have been. We had way too many errors. I know they had errors, too, and it is one of those games that it wasn’t the prettiest because of the amount of errors on both parts.”

With the many missed serves and hitting errors, the match was not a blowout in any set. Scottsbluff can look at how close they competed against Chadron, a team that went to the state tournament a year ago and learn from their mistakes as they get ready to host Alliance on Thursday, Foral said..