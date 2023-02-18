OMAHA — Twice as nice.

That's what Saturday afternoon was for Chadron High School wrestling fans.

Cardinals' sophomore Quinn Bailey and junior Kenli Boeselager won a boys and girls championship, respectively, during the final day of the NSAA state individual wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center Arena.

Four additional local boys wrestlers finished the season as a runner-up in their respective weight classes. That included a pair of Scottsbluff teammates.

Boeselager defended her title at 145 pounds with a 10-0 major decision over Papillion-La Vista junior Emma Stice. It completed a dominant season and tournament run for Boeselager, who had just one loss on the year and won three of her matches this weekend by major decision or pin. The other was a 14-9 decision.

Bailey's victory and tournament was more dramatic. He scored a 4-1 sudden victory over Waverly junior Garrett Rine in the 152-pound final in Class B competition.

Bailey became the Cardinals' 25th boys champion in program history and first since Willy Cogdill won the 182 pound title in 2015. Bailey also had a sudden victory in his opening matchup of the weekend and also won a 3-2 decision in a quarterfinal match with Beatrice's Caden Eggleston.

It is the second state medal for Bailey, who was fifth at 145 last year.

Scottsbluff junior Chance Houser lost a 9-0 major decision to Hastings' Braiden Kort in the Class B 220 title matchup. Kort, who entered the weekend with one loss on the year, won a title after he finished second in weight classes 113 to 126 pounds over the past three seasons.

It was yet another strong state run for Houser in his prep wrestling career. He was second at 113 pounds last year and third as a freshman at 106

Bearcats' junior Frankie Trevino lost a 15-5 major decision to Skutt Catholic sophomore Cade Ziola, who finished second at 152 pounds last season.

It's the second straight year that Trevino reached the medal stand in the weight class. He was fourth overall as a sophomore.

Houser and Trevino were vying to becoming Scottsbluff's first state champion since Paul Garcia won the fourth title of his prep career in 2021.

Like Houser, Gering's Collin Schwartzkopf lost in a championship match for the second straight year. The Bulldogs senior lost a 16-5 major decision to Columbus Lakeview senior Landon Temus, who entered the weekend as one of five undefeated wrestlers in Class B.

Temus also finished third in the weight class last season, one spot behind Schwartzkopf. Both competed in seperate semifinal matches in 2022.

Schwartzkopf was vying to become the 45th individual champion in Gering history and give the Bulldogs at least one for the fourth straight tournament.

Also on Saturday, Gordon-Rushville's Ashton Dane fell just short of a second consecutive state championship and the school's first individual title since 2012.

The Mustangs senior lost a 4-0 decision to Battle Creek sophomore Ayden Wintz at 113 pounds in Class C competition.

It was the fourth state medal for Dane, which includes a championship at 106 pounds in Class B last year with Gering.