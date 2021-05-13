Cheyenne Post 6 edges Zephyrs in late-game comeback

A big seventh inning gave Cheyenne Post 6 a razor-thin win over the WESTCO Zephyrs on Thursday.

The Zephyrs led most of the game scoring first in the second inning. Izaiah Torrez grounded out to short, but Dario Rodriguez crossed the play to give WESTCO the 1-0 lead.

A three-run fourth inning gave the Zephyrs the 4-0 lead.

Porter Robbins scored on a groundball to centerfield by Hunter McCollum. Rodriguez drove in McCollum on a linedrive to centerfield.

In the bottom of the fourth McCollum added to the lead grounding out into a fielder’s choice. Riley Strauch scored on the play to put the Zephyrs up 5-0.

Cheyenne cut into WESTCO’s lead adding a run in the top of the sixth inning.

The Zephyrs went into the seventh inning with a 6-2 lead. Cheyenne put up five runs to claim the 7-6.

McCollum led WESTCO going 1-for-4 with an RBI. Rodriguez, Jerrett Richter and Torrez also had an RBI.

Wyatt Haught took the loss on the mound pitching one inning and giving up three runs.

The WESTCO Zephyrs and Express are back in action tonight against Chadron.

