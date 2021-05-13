 Skip to main content
Cheyenne Post 6 edges Zephyrs in late-game comeback
Cheyenne Post 6 edges Zephyrs in late-game comeback

Cheyenne Post 6 edges Zephyrs in late-game comeback

Cheyenne Post 6's third baseman tries to tagout the Zephyrs Hunter McCollum during their game on Thursday, May 13 at Cleveland Field.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

A big seventh inning gave Cheyenne Post 6 a razor-thin win over the WESTCO Zephyrs on Thursday.

The Zephyrs led most of the game scoring first in the second inning. Izaiah Torrez grounded out to short, but Dario Rodriguez crossed the play to give WESTCO the 1-0 lead.

A three-run fourth inning gave the Zephyrs the 4-0 lead.

Porter Robbins scored on a groundball to centerfield by Hunter McCollum. Rodriguez drove in McCollum on a linedrive to centerfield.

In the bottom of the fourth McCollum added to the lead grounding out into a fielder’s choice. Riley Strauch scored on the play to put the Zephyrs up 5-0.

Cheyenne cut into WESTCO’s lead adding a run in the top of the sixth inning.

The Zephyrs went into the seventh inning with a 6-2 lead. Cheyenne put up five runs to claim the 7-6.

McCollum led WESTCO going 1-for-4 with an RBI. Rodriguez, Jerrett Richter and Torrez also had an RBI.

Wyatt Haught took the loss on the mound pitching one inning and giving up three runs.

The WESTCO Zephyrs and Express are back in action tonight against Chadron.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

