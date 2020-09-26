Cheyenne woman claims top spot in Monument Marathon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Abigail Bever, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, ran the Monument Marathon course in 3:27.08 for first place in the women’s division on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Bever, who has competed in nine other marathons, said she was happy with her time.

“The conditions were pretty hot and windy,” she said. “(My time) wasn’t terribly fast, but I felt for the conditions that it was pretty good.”

This was Bever’s first time running in the Monument Marathon after being told about the marathon by friends who’ve ran in it in the past.

“I’ve had a lot of friends say some a lot of good things about it, and that it was a fun crowd, so I thought I would see what it was all about.”

Living in Cheyenne, Bever often battles wind while running, but she said the conditions at Saturday’s race were different. Normally, Cheyenne doesn’t have hot winds like they had at the Monument Marathon.

“(The course) was a lot of fun. It’s challenging, which is good” she said. “It’s really technical on some of the dirt.”

Bever, though, said it was an enjoyable experience.