Cheyenne woman claims top spot in Monument Marathon

Abigail Bever, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, ran the Monument Marathon course in 3:27.08 for first place in the women’s division on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Bever, who has competed in nine other marathons, said she was happy with her time.
“The conditions were pretty hot and windy,” she said. “(My time) wasn’t terribly fast, but I felt for the conditions that it was pretty good.”
This was Bever’s first time running in the Monument Marathon after being told about the marathon by friends who’ve ran in it in the past.
“I’ve had a lot of friends say some a lot of good things about it, and that it was a fun crowd, so I thought I would see what it was all about.”
Living in Cheyenne, Bever often battles wind while running, but she said the conditions at Saturday’s race were different. Normally, Cheyenne doesn’t have hot winds like they had at the Monument Marathon.
“(The course) was a lot of fun. It’s challenging, which is good” she said. “It’s really technical on some of the dirt.”
Bever, though, said it was an enjoyable experience.
“There were a lot of aid stations and some good fans and spectators out there, so it was really well put together. It was awesome,” she said. “Overall, it was fun. I would do it again.”
Bever said she will likely return to race in the marathon again in the future.
“It’s close enough (to Cheyenne) where I live,” she said. “It was a really good crowd and a good turnout.”
Bever has run in several marathons across the country including the Boston Marathon. Bever, though, said she has no aspirations to run in all 50 states like men’s winner Adam Cordell, whom she’s known since eighth grade.
“I like staying close, so my family can come (watch),” she said. “I know he’s trying to hit all of the states. I’ve hit some of the big ones, but I just like running where my family can come with me.”
Finishing in second place was Erin Almand, who ran the course in 3:36.22. Third place went to Annmarie Wilson who finished in 3:38.12.
Traci Falbo claimed fourth place finishing the course in 3:39.40 and Elizabeth Barry ran a 3:40.31 for fifth place.
Women’s Top 10
1, Abigail Bever, 3:27.08; 2, Erin Almand, 3:38.12; 3, Annmarie Wilson, 3:38.12; 4, Traci Falbo, 3:39.40; 5, Elizabeth Barry, 3:40.31; 6, Kara Schlueter, 3:41.33; 7, Vicki Hunter, 3:50.40; 8, Margaret Powers, 3:59.27; 9, Lindsay Carl, 4:08.56; 10T, Lorin Shimonek, 4:09.22; 10T, Jacki Musgrave, 4:09.22.
