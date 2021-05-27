Coaches excited to coach at Panhandle Prep All-Star games

Summer All-Star games give high school seniors one last chance to compete before heading off to college.

For two area coaches, the Panhandle Prep All-Star basketball games have special meaning.

Morrill girls basketball coach Josh Guerue will coach the Blue Team. The all-star game gives him one last chance to coach two of his seniors including his daughter Ilycia Guerue.

Josh Guerue said he is excited for the opportunity to coach in the all-star game.

“I’m so grateful that I was selected to coach in this, and she was selected to play,” he said. “To be able to have one last time in that role before she goes off to college and I just become the dad fan is so special. It’ll be a big moment for us. It’s so exciting.”

Guerue said the all-star games are a great way for seniors to cap off their high school careers. Despite being an all-star game, Guerue said it won’t be just a showcase.