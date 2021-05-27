Coaches excited to coach at Panhandle Prep All-Star games

Summer All-Star games give high school seniors one last chance to compete before heading off to college.
For two area coaches, the Panhandle Prep All-Star basketball games have special meaning.
Morrill girls basketball coach Josh Guerue will coach the Blue Team. The all-star game gives him one last chance to coach two of his seniors including his daughter Ilycia Guerue.
Josh Guerue said he is excited for the opportunity to coach in the all-star game.
“I’m so grateful that I was selected to coach in this, and she was selected to play,” he said. “To be able to have one last time in that role before she goes off to college and I just become the dad fan is so special. It’ll be a big moment for us. It’s so exciting.”
Guerue said the all-star games are a great way for seniors to cap off their high school careers. Despite being an all-star game, Guerue said it won’t be just a showcase.
“These all-star games are so impactful,” he said. “It’s something that all the girls want to play in and coaches want to coach in them. It’s a big opportunity for everybody. It’s definitely still competitive. You’re getting the best of the best together in one place. That’s gonna get competitive. We will find that nice mix between having fun and being competitive.”
Coaching the red squad in the boys game, Bridgeport High School head coach Sean Sterkel will have one last chance to coach a good portion of the Bulldog boys who made the state tournament.
Bridgeport will be well represented with five players on Sterkel’s team — Cole Faessler, Luis Garza, Brady Newkirk, Jacob Wallesen and Bayler Sterkel, who is Sean Sterkel’s cousin.
“I’m not sure the last time Bridgeport had five kids make it into an all-star game,” Sterkel said. “It’s just one of those things that kind of worked out.”
Sterkel said he will miss coaching the five boys playing in the all-star game.
“Those kids were just starting to figure things out. I wish we had the COVID year like a bunch of colleges,” he said. “We were just starting to get going.”
Sterkel said his team will be filled with a lot of area talent.
“There’s also a lot of other really nice pieces from around the area like Sidney and Scottsbluff. It’s going to be fun because (the players) come from solid programs. These kids that competed against each other in high school get to go out there and have fun with it,” he said.
The five Bridgeport players will take their chemistry into the game, but Sterkel said he also has some interesting lineups to fit together.
“We have a lineup out there we can start our smallest guys who are 6-4 and a couple who are 6-5,” he said. “Coach (Scott) Gullion and I are going to play a round of golf tomorrow morning at the country club, and talk about a couple of different matchups and see if we can throw out some unique lineups where we can be really big at times, and small (as well).”
The red team will also have Alliance big man Caeson Clarke and teammate Crayten Cyza on their side. Mitchell’s Francisco Barrios, Scottsbluff’s James Bruner, and Sidney’s Zack Burke are also on the blue team’s roster.
The girls game starts at 5:30 p.m., with the finals of the dunk contest at halftime. A 3-point contest will follow the girls game. The boys game will follow.
Panhandle Prep All-Star games
Boys Rosters
RED TEAM
ALLIANCE — Caeson Clarke, Crayten Cyza; BRIDGEPORT — Cole Faessler, Luis Garza, Brady Newkirk, Bayler Sterkel, Jacob Wallesen; MITCHELL — Francisco Barrios; OGALLALA — Quenten Gillen, Dayo Kennedy; SCOTTSBLUFF — James Bruner; SIDNEY — Zack Burke.
COACHES: Sean Sterkel, Bridgeport; Scott Gullion, Scottsbluff
BLUE TEAM
EDGEMONT, SD — Caleb Simons; GERING — Brett Pszanka; GORDON-RUSHVILLE — Charles Hollow Horn; HEMINGFORD — Brian Turek; LUSK, WYO. — Ryan Bruegger; MINATARE — Dario Rogriguez; MORRILL — Caden Lewis, Kolton McMacken; POTTER-DIX — Javon Coyle, Brandon Mendoza; SOUTHEAST, WYO. — Hayden Anderson; SOUTH PLATTE — Ryan Cheleen.
COACHES: Cory Michelman, Potter-Dix; Kyle Cotton, Gering.
Girls Rosters
RED TEAM
BAYARD — Grace Burry; GERING — Kiara Aguallo, Cloey Fries; LUSK, WYO. — Anna Richardson, Courtney Rowley; MITCHELL — Makena Chambers, Jayden Kanno; PINE BLUFFS, WYO. — Shelby Thurin; SCOTTSBLUFF — Cali Wright, Izzy Wright; SIDNEY — Morgan Jaggers; TORRINGTON — Michael Moorehouse.
COACHES: Steve Land, Gering; Randy Plummer, Gering.
BLUE TEAM
BAYARE — Hallie Cochran; BRIDGEPORT — Sydney Nein; GORDON-RUSHVILLE — Jayla Brehmer, Shelby Hurlburt; HEMINGFORD — Kyla Walker; LEYTON — Ella Draper; MORRILL — Ilycia Guerue, Libby Schaefer; SIDNEY — Karly Sylvester; SIOUX COUNTY — Karle Juhnke, Kodee Rempp; WHEATLAND, WYO. — Kaesha Davis.
COACHES: Josh Guerue, Morrill; Randy Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville.