College basketball: WNCC women's team gets road victory over Lamar Community College

LAMAR, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team gutted out a 63-48 road win over Lamar Community College Tuesday

The win moves the Cougars to 14-8 on the season and, more important, to 3-1 in the conference. WNCC is now tied with Otero for first place after the Rattlers defeated Trinidad State 92-65. Trinidad falls to 3-2 in sub-region play.

Lamar beat WNCC 78-69 in the men's game.

Ola Duda had a big night in the women's matchup as the freshman from Poland led the way with 18 points. Duda said they played all right, especially scoring within the paint.

“We took care of the ball. We limited turnovers and we ran well in transition,” she said. “(The key to the win) was our inside presence.”

WNCC had three players in double figures. After Duda’s 18, Fowler had 12 points while Smith finished with 10.

WNCC, 14-8, will next be in action Monday, Feb. 6, when they travel to Cheyenne to face Laramie County Community College at Story Gymnasium for a men’s and women’s doubleheader.

Lamar 78,

WNCC 69

LAMAR, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team were outscored 8-0 in the final 85 seconds.

The loss drops the Cougars to 11-9 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. Lamar goes to 6-12 on the season and is 2-2 in the conference along with Northeastern Junior College.

WNCC will look to get back on the winning track Thursday when they host North Platte at Cougar Palace in a key subregion contest. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.

WNCC was in striking distance with 1:25 to play as Thorpe made 5-of-6 free throws to make it 70-69. That was all the scoring WNCC would get as Lamar scored the final eight points for the win.

WNCC was led by Thorpe with 23 points, including going 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. Biko Johnson also had 11 points while Bula had 10 points and CJ Johnson tallied eight.

Chadron State

The Chadron State College men’s basketball team got 24 points from Josh Robinson and 21 from Bryce Latimer on Tuesday night while downing Colorado Christian 88-76 in Chadron.

The Eagles shot 56% from the field and scored 44 points in each half while improving their record to 13-8 for the season and 10-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

The 13 wins are the most for a CSC men’s team in 11 years. They are fifth in the RMAC standings.

The Cougars were led in scoring by 6-foot-10 Isaiah Alonzo’s 19 points.

The women’s game was more dramatic, but heart-breaking for the Eagles. Chadron State scored 13 points in the final 94 seconds to tie the game at 71-71 with four seconds left, only to have Colorado Christian’s Maggie Phillips, while on the run, hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer for the win.

CSC freshman Kyra Tanabe was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points and sophomore Shay Powers added 17. They combined to score 25 of the Eagles’ 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Tanabe was 10-of-12 from the field

Colorado Christian was led by Nicole Bowlin’s 18 points.

Both Chadron State teams will be at home again Thursday night to play Western Colorado.