17th-ranked Cougar volleyball team hosts 2-day Crossover Tournament

It has been over a year since the Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team last took to the court for a competitive match. That will all change this weekend as the preseason 17th-ranked Cougars will open the season when they host the Crossover Tournament Friday and Saturday.

WNCC coach Binny Canales said his team is anxious to get going after a year away from competition.

“It is exciting to get back on the court,” Canales said. “I am excited, and I know the girls are. We are just hoping things go smooth. We learned from every experience and continue to get better.”

When Friday comes, the players will definitely be excited to get the season underway after the fall season was pushed to the spring.

“I think they are ready to get going,” Canales said. “I think they are ready to play someone different then themselves. They have been playing against each other for awhile. All our scrimmages got canceled in the fall. They are just ready to play somebody else then themselves.”