Chadron State men down Yellow Jackets 71-58

CHADRON — Although the Chadron State College men's basketball team was forced to play without its leading scorer, Jacob Jefferson, because of a broken femur that he sustained in the second half of the game with South Dakota Mines last week, the Eagles put five players in double figures Tuesday night while defeating Black Hills State 71-58 in the Chicoine Center.

The Eagles led all the way, although their 16-point lead with 3:51 left in the first half was whittled down to just 32-24 at halftime. The difference remained in single digits early in the second half before Chadron State warmed up again and they eventually went ahead by 21 with six minutes left in the second half.

The Eagles shot 56 percent in the second half, including a 7 of 12 performance on 3-pointers.

Overall, Chadron State hit 51.8 percent (29-56) from the field and 9 of 20 from behind the arc. Black Hills shot 56.1 percent (23-41) from the field, but was just 4 of 13 from long range and had 15 fewer field goal tries than the hosts.

The Eagles’ defense came up with 13 steals and the Yellow Jackets committed 27 turnovers in the fast-paced contest. CSC had 17 turnovers.